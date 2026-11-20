Banking stocks have led the market rally in November, with the Nifty Bank index rising more than 15% so far this month and crossing 64,000 to hit a record high. The index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty, with gains across public sector and private lenders following a strong second-quarter earnings season, improving liquidity conditions and renewed foreign investor interest in financial stocks.

Punjab National Bank has been the biggest gainer among major lenders, rising 26% in November. State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank have also posted double-digit gains during the month.

The rally has brought valuations, earnings prospects and the relative performance of private and public sector lenders into focus as banking stocks extend their gains.

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Earnings And Liquidity

The strong Q2FY27 earnings season has been a key driver of the rally. Most banks reported healthy loan growth, resilient margins and stable asset quality, easing concerns about tightening liquidity and competition for deposits.

Liquidity conditions have also improved following the FCNR(B) mobilisation drive. Investors expect banks to deploy the funds effectively, supporting credit growth and earnings in the coming quarters.

Asset quality has remained another factor supporting banking stocks. Gross and net non-performing assets have been near multi-year lows across most large lenders, while credit costs have remained low.

Foreign investors have also increased their exposure to financial stocks, viewing the sector as a way to participate in India's economic growth. Banking and financial services accounted for nearly 17% of FY26 foreign direct investment inflows.

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Bank Valuations

Despite the rally, valuations remain varied across lenders.

HDFC Bank continues to trade below its long-term average valuation multiple, while Axis Bank is also trading at a discount to historical levels. ICICI Bank commands a premium, reflecting its return profile and execution track record, while SBI is trading broadly in line with its historical valuation range following its recent gains.

Several brokerages believe select banking stocks continue to offer attractive risk-reward opportunities despite the rally.

Stocks With Upside

Brokerage consensus estimates indicate that HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have the highest potential upside among large lenders, at 16% and 15%, respectively, from current levels.

Canara Bank, ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance Bank follow, with each offering about 10% upside based on consensus estimates.

Private Vs PSU Banks

While public sector banks have led much of the rally over the past two years, global brokerage Bernstein expects private-sector lenders to lead the next phase of gains.

The brokerage said much of the recent outperformance of public sector banks was driven by cyclical factors, including lower credit costs, recoveries from previously written-off loans and abundant liquidity.

As these factors normalise, public sector lenders may find it harder to sustain market share gains, Bernstein said.

Private banks, meanwhile, have structural advantages in operating efficiency, capital strength, product mix and profitability. The brokerage expects leading private lenders to gradually regain lending market share without compromising returns.

Bernstein also identified deposit franchise strength as a key differentiator. Public sector banks have gained deposits through aggressive pricing, while private banks have largely maintained their deposit bases, reflecting the strength of their customer relationships, the brokerage said.

Risks To The Rally

Investors are also monitoring risks that could weigh on banking stocks.

A prolonged period of higher interest rates could increase funding costs and pressure margins. The transition to the Expected Credit Loss framework could also raise provisioning requirements for some lenders.

Rising employee costs, bank-specific regulatory concerns and uncertainty over margin trajectories could add volatility to the sector.

The Outlook

The Nifty Bank's record run has coincided with strong earnings, stable asset quality, improving liquidity and renewed foreign investor interest. Brokerages are also assessing how lenders will sustain profitability and market share gains as some of the factors supporting the recent rally normalise.

The focus is increasingly on differences in valuations, profitability, deposit strength and growth prospects across individual banks.

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