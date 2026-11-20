Crude oil price volatility is likely to remain high in the near term amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East, but Indian refiners could continue to report decent margins as long as diesel cracks remain elevated, according to Citi analysts.

The brokerage said oil marketing companies (OMCs) remain sensitive to daily crude price movements, while refining margins depend on product cracks and the impact of the government's export tax. Citi also expects crude prices to settle somewhere in the 70-80 range as conditions normalise.

Speaking to NDTV Profit at an exclusive post-Q2 earnings roundtable, a Citi analyst said, "Our House view also is that volatility in crude prices could stay high in the near term. There are still a lot of things going on in the Middle East, a lot of global geopolitical events."

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"Hopefully, as and when things normalise, we do settle somewhere in the $80 or $70 range, which is our house view," the analyst added.

Refining Margins

The analyst said refining margins had remained strong, although some moderation was visible in gasoline cracks. Diesel cracks had held up better.

"Now India is largely a diesel economy, and most of our refiners produce like 50% diesel. So as long as diesel cracks stay high, refining margins should still be decent," the analyst said.

However, the government's export tax could limit the benefits for standalone refiners while supporting integrated oil marketing companies.

"The idea of that export tax is sort of to limit the upside for standalone refiners and sort of help the oil marketing companies on an integrated basis," the analyst said.

The analyst added that reported refining margins might not always translate into higher earnings.

"So that's where your refining margins, which you see on the screen, may not always reflect in earnings," the analyst said.

OMC Outlook

Citi said it covers integrated oil marketing companies rather than standalone refineries. The analyst said OMC stocks were currently reacting to daily movements in crude prices.

"Some of the stocks pretty much are now being used as proxy plays to oil prices, or rather the other way around. So you have like the OMC stocks reacting pretty much on a daily basis to where crude is. If it's down, the stocks could go up," the analyst said.

The brokerage said a reduction in crude price volatility could help revive interest in OMC stocks.

"On the oil side, I think like for instance OMCs, for now they are being viewed more as a trading place and the interest for that to come back, probably you need oil prices to sort of stabilise or at least the volatility to reduce a bit," the analyst said.

Citi also identified GAIL as a stock it continued to favour, citing earnings upgrades during the year.

"GAIL has been one stock which we have been fairly positive on because actually what's going on globally is beneficial. So GAIL is one stock which has seen meaningful earnings upgrades this year. So that remains something which we continue to like," the analyst said.

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