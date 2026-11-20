Indian equities have started attracting fresh investor interest after a stronger-than-expected September quarter earnings season, but sustaining the momentum will depend on companies delivering the earnings growth already factored into estimates, according to Citi analysts.

The brokerage expects Nifty companies to report earnings growth of 15-16% over FY26-28, an estimate it has retained despite the strong September quarter performance. Lower crude oil prices and concerns around the artificial intelligence trade have also supported India's relative performance, Citi analysts said in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit at its post-Q2 earnings roundtable.

"The delivery was quite good, and I think what was even more encouraging was that it was fairly broad-based. It happened pretty much across sectors," a Citi analyst said.

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The analyst said profit growth for the BSE 100 was above 20%, while the headline growth figure stood at around 30%.

Earnings Outlook

The improvement in earnings, lower crude prices and concerns around the AI trade have together supported India's recent outperformance against emerging markets.

"All these three things put together, strong earnings plus a bit of anti-AI sentiment plus oil prices coming off. I think all those three things have provided a significant tailwind," the analyst said.

India has outperformed emerging markets by almost 25% in dollar terms since October 1, with absolute returns of 12-13% in dollar terms, according to the analyst.

However, Citi has not revised its earnings growth estimates following the September quarter results.

"On earnings, there has been no real change if you look at FY26 to 28. We were expecting 15 to 16% in earnings for Nifty companies. That number is still pretty much at the same level, even after such a splendid quarter," the analyst said.

Growth Risks

The analyst cited inflationary pressures and the possibility of further interest rate increases among the factors warranting caution. Credit growth, currently running at 19-20%, may also moderate.

"I don't think the 19% or 20% level may sustain going forward," the analyst said.

Citi believes the expected earnings growth remains healthy compared with India's longer-term trajectory.

"If you look at the longer term trajectory, take a 15 to 20 year trajectory, earnings growth is 11 to 12%. 15 to 16 is a good number as long as it comes through," the analyst said.

"I personally don't think we need a lot of upside surprises. The number needs to come through," the analyst added.

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