The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized food and beverage stock worth Rs 2.06 crore from a Bhiwandi warehouse.

The officials found that the manufacturing dates, expiry dates and maximum retail prices (MRP) on imported products were being wiped off and replaced, the department said.

The action was taken on Wednesday and Thursday at the Thane district premises of DXP Ventures India Pvt Ltd. Inspectors said the original markings on imported goods were being removed with thinner and fresh dates and prices stamped over them.

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Thinner and date-stamping machinery were also found on site.

Fourteen types of products were seized. These include sparkling water, energy drinks, soda, Saudi cocktail drinks, premium soda water and ginger soda, along with three brands of A2 Bilona desi ghee.

Among the individual lots, stock of Star soda in packs of six was valued at Rs 35.53 lakh and Wingo premium soda water at Rs 49.07 lakh, the FDA said.

A prima facie violation of Sections 23, 26 and 27 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 has been found, and the investigation is continuing. The FDA did not say whether anyone has been arrested over the Bhiwandi seizure.

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With other seizures across the state, the total value of food stock seized in the drive rose to Rs 2.23 crore.

Licences Suspended

The FDA also suspended 23 licences statewide for hygiene lapses. Inspectors cited live cockroaches and flies, rusted tea-making equipment, uncovered waste bins beside food, raw and cooked food stored together, exposed wiring and missing worker fitness certificates.

Six establishments in Mumbai were suspended, among them Chaayos at Churchgate and Blink Commerce at Fort.

In Pune, officials inspected 17 outlets at J M Road Khau Galli and shut eight unlicensed vendors, imposing fines of Rs 30,000 each, or Rs 2.40 lakh in total. Ahead of Kartiki Wari, 54 establishments were checked in Pandharpur, four had licences suspended and 20 samples of fasting foods and prasad were sent for testing.

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In the Konkan and Nashik divisions, banned gutkha and pan masala worth over Rs 16.42 lakh was seized, resulting in four FIRs and seven arrests.

Commissioner's Warning

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the government is "extremely strict" on food quality and that tampering with consumer health "will not be tolerated under any circumstances". He added that similar action will continue against those selling or storing expired or tampered products.

Consumers can report complaints on the toll-free number 1800222365 or through the FDA grievance portal.

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