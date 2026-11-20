Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a sharp return to Indian equities, pumping over Rs 1 lakh crore into the market in November after months of selling. However, the renewed buying may not be enough to drive a sustained rally, with a growing pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) and stake sales likely to limit further gains, according to Gautam Chhaocharia, Head of Global Markets at UBS India.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Chhaocharia said the return of foreign capital reflects easing concerns around India, resilient domestic growth and a global search for diversification away from concentrated artificial intelligence (AI) exposure.

However, he cautioned that some of the recent inflows could be driven by tactical repositioning and short-covering rather than a lasting change in foreign investor sentiment.

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What Will Determine Whether FPI Buying Sustains?

Chhaocharia said foreign inflows could become more durable if crude oil prices remain contained, earnings revisions continue to improve and US real yields stabilise.

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However, a sharp rise in oil prices or bond yields could slow the pace of buying. He added that deeper domestic capital pools should make Indian markets less vulnerable to foreign investor outflows than in earlier cycles.

Why IPOs And Stake Sales Could Limit Market Gains

Even as foreign investors return, the supply of fresh equity remains a concern for the market.

"The pipeline of supply of paper in the form of IPOs/sell-downs will continue to cap meaningful upside," Chhaocharia said.

The UBS executive believes this could restrict the market's ability to sustain a sharp rally, even as underlying fundamentals improve.

He also highlighted that Indian equities continue to trade at a premium to several markets in the region. For context, with India's current P/E ratio hovering around 21x, valuations are higher than Japan (~15x), South Korea (~11x), China (~8x), Singapore (~18x) and Australia (~19x). However, India remains cheaper than Taiwan (~26x) and the US (~22x).

In his view, further gains will need to be driven by earnings growth rather than an expansion in valuation multiples. The balance between foreign investor buying, domestic flows and fresh equity supply will therefore remain important in determining the direction of Indian equities.

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