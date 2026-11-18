Silver prices extended their decline on Wednesday, slipping below the metal's January 1980 peak and its previous major price milestone in 2011.

The correction, analysts said, marks a sharp reversal from the record rally seen earlier this year, with a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and changing expectations around US interest rates weighing on precious metals.

According to the latest Bloomberg data, Silver was last trading 3.24% lower at $45.8707 per ounce, compared with its previous close of $47.40.

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The current price is below two important historical levels. Bloomberg data shows that silver touched $49.45 on January 18, 1980, and $48.44 on April 20, 2011. The metal had subsequently taken several decades to decisively move beyond these levels.

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The correction has been particularly steep compared with silver's latest record high of $116.69, recorded on January 28, 2026. At Wednesday's levels, the white metal was down around 60.7% from that peak.

Why Is Silver Falling?

The correction reflects a combination of profit-booking after an exceptionally strong rally, a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and changing expectations around the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate trajectory, according to Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

Precious metals have also seen position unwinding as investors reassess safe-haven exposure and reduce leveraged positions. Silver's sharper decline, Mishra said, reflects its higher volatility and dual exposure to investment demand and industrial consumption.

He also pointed to a liquidity-driven correction, with investors selling bullion to raise cash amid volatility in other asset classes. Silver is facing additional pressure from concerns over industrial demand.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said gold and silver were currently in a consolidation phase, with tight monetary policies, expectations of a possible US Fed rate hike and a stronger dollar weighing on prices. Slowing central bank purchases of gold have added to the pressure.

He noted that silver is a high-beta asset compared with gold and had witnessed significant speculative activity, making it more vulnerable to sharp price movements.

How Much Further Can Silver Fall?

The immediate outlook remains cautious, with analysts pointing to important support levels that could determine the next leg of the move.

Mishra said silver needs to defend the $41-43 per ounce zone, with a break below this range potentially opening the door to further downside. On the upside, $50-54 is the immediate recovery hurdle.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said silver has historically gone through prolonged consolidation phases after major rallies. The metal first approached $48 per ounce in 1980, before taking around 30 years to cross that level again, reaching $49.8 in 2011. It then took another 14 years to break its 2011 high in 2025.

Singh said silver had reached a fresh high of $121.6 per ounce in 2026 before correcting sharply towards its earlier breakout levels. However, he believes a deeper fall may be limited this time, given strong industrial demand from solar panels, electric vehicles and electronics.

Is The Long-Term Outlook Still Positive?

Despite the near-term weakness, analysts do not see the longer-term outlook as entirely negative. Structural industrial demand for silver remains a key support, even as volatility and monetary policy uncertainty could keep prices under pressure.

Mishra advised investors against aggressive bottom-fishing, preferring staggered accumulation after signs of price stabilisation. A sustained decline in US bond yields and dollar strength would be important triggers for a meaningful recovery.

Singh also favoured a staggered investment approach, while cautioning that volatility could persist. On the MCX, he sees support for silver at Rs 1.60 lakh per kg and resistance at Rs 1.85 lakh per kg.

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