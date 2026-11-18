Imagine that your child gets Rs 10 lakh as a gift from grandparents. A joyous moment, this money can act as a critical financial cushion. You can invest this money in your child's name, put it across assets and let it grow. Since the sum is larger, compounding will work more effectively on it, increasing the corpus value faster than you can expect.

For instance, Rs 10 lakh invested as lumspum into an asset giving 10% average annual returns for 15 years becomes Rs 40 lakh. Your child can use this money for their higher education, personal expenses and other needs.

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Before even thinking about any investments, many parents can also wonder if this gift is set to trigger a tax liability for them. Under Indian income tax rules, gifts received from certain relatives, including grandparents, are generally exempt from tax. However, a few important details matter.

No Tax Liability

Gifts received from grandparents are completely tax-exempt under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act. This means there is no upper limit on the amount they can gift to their grandchildren. Whether it is cash, a bank transfer or another asset, the gift is generally exempt from tax. Still, any income earned from investing this money will lead to separate tax implications.

Which Other Relatives' Gifts Are Exempt From Tax:

• Spouse of the individual

• Brother or sister of the individual

• Brother or sister of the spouse (brother-in-law, sister-in-law)

• Brother or sister of either parent (uncle, aunt)

• Any lineal ascendant or descendant of the individual (parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren)

• Any lineal ascendant or descendant of the spouse (parents-in-law, grandparents-in-law)

• Spouse of any of the persons listed above

How To Report In ITR

Since this gift is exempt from tax, one doesn't need to worry about the tax implications. Still, disclosing such an income in ITR ensures that you remain transparent as a taxpayer and prevent any future liabilities. To disclose the income, the higher earning parent can use their ITR, form 2 or 3, and report it under Schedule EI “Other exempt income.” To be clear, interest or gains earned from this gift money are clubbed with the higher earning parent's income and taxed accordingly.

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