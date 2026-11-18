A video showing a massive crowd of job seekers gathered outside what appears to be an office building, has sparked a discussion online about India's employment market and the challenges of finding a job in the current economy.

The video shared by X user Payal Kushwaha shows what seems to be hundreds of people standing in long queues outside a large glass-fronted office building. Several candidates can be seen waiting alongside parked motorcycles, with the queue stretching across the premises. "Watch this before resigning from your job!" the text on the video says.

ALSO READ: AI Could Take 20% Of Global Work, But Create Tens Of Millions Of Jobs In India: IBM CEO | Exclusive

The post comes at a time when concerns about layoffs, hiring trends and job security continue to plague conversations among working professionals. It has drawn attention to the intense competition candidates may face while looking for job opportunities.

The sheer number of candidates seen waiting outside the premises has become the central talking point of the post, with social media users discussing the difficulties of securing employment in today's job market.

"That queue says a lot — so many talented graduates chasing very few openings. Practical skills and clearer hiring signals would help, but the bigger fix has to be more entry-level roles. What do you think would help most, better training or more openings?" one user wrote.

Another user compared the video with his experience when he first graduated stating that "I'm graduate of 2016. During that time, there was a hiring drive and l&t office and there was no marks cut off and their office door got broken because of the number of candidates turned up. Fresher hiring was always like this."

The social media discussion triggered by the post has brought renewed attention to the uncertainty surrounding job searches and the importance of having another offer or adequate financial preparation before resigning.

While one recruitment drive does not represent the entire employment market, the video has resonated with working professionals navigating their careers in a highly competitive yet saturated job market.

ALSO READ: 24-Year-Old Quits Vancouver Finance Job To Launch Probiotic Soda Brand In Gurugram

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.