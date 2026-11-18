On the eve of Anthropic's IPO pricing, Aravind Srinivas pinned a note to his X profile. Perplexity had crossed $1 billion in annualised revenue, he wrote. Growth was healthy, margins were strong, and “we don't talk about our finances very often because we're focused on building.”

He had picked quite a week to make an exception. On November 16, at Semafor's conference in Menlo Park, the Chennai-born founder disclosed the milestone and, according to Cryptopolitan, said Perplexity had spent “5x lower than the company that's going to IPO this week.”

Anthropic was preparing to raise up to $64 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.4 trillion. Srinivas had just turned its roadshow into a pitch for his own company.

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Years earlier, the IIT Madras campus was a landmark on his family's commute. Srinivas got in to study electrical engineering. Professor Balaraman Ravindran introduced him to machine learning and connected him with deep-learning pioneer Yoshua Bengio. A Berkeley PhD and stints at Google, DeepMind and OpenAI followed. In August 2022, three months before ChatGPT arrived, he left OpenAI and co-founded Perplexity around a simple idea: an answer engine that showed its sources.

Perplexity began 2026 below $250 million in annualised revenue and passed $750 million by August, according to The Information. Srinivas credits much of that jump to Perplexity Computer, a tool that breaks jobs into steps, routes them across models from Anthropic, OpenAI and Google, and charges heavy users for extra usage.

A free year of Pro through Airtel helped India become Perplexity's largest market by users, Srinivas says. The company also committed about $400 million in cash and equity for distribution through Snapchat.

The awkward part of Srinivas's dig is that every Claude call costs Perplexity money and earns Anthropic some. He is betting customers will care more about who gets the job done than whose model does it. Yet his suppliers run competing apps and can raise their prices.

And that fivefold spending claim came without a cost breakdown. The billion is an annualised pace. The margins remain undisclosed.

The same week Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO, Srinivas called him one of America's greatest founders and ducked a question about reinstating him. Nvidia is a major Perplexity investor and technical partner.

On the day he announced the billion-dollar milestone, Srinivas also committed at least 10,000 GPUs to research aimed at building an automated researcher.

In March 2025, Srinivas said Perplexity had no plans to go public before 2028. This week he told CNBC he wouldn't rule out filing in early 2027. He's already made the pitch. A filing would finally put numbers behind it.

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