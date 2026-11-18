A sudden financial setback can force households to look for funds at short notice. An unplanned hospital admission, a major repair or an unexpected loss of employment may leave little room for financial planning.

When personal reserves are inadequate, bank credit can provide temporary relief. Pre-approved personal loans and credit cards are among the most accessible borrowing options, offering customers a way to meet immediate expenses.

The two products differ in their pricing structures and repayment requirements, making it important to compare their total borrowing costs before making a decision.

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Understanding the cost of a pre-approved loan

Banks typically extend pre-approved personal loans to existing customers after reviewing their credit scores, past repayment behaviour and banking relationship. Since much of the initial assessment has already been completed, customers may receive approval faster than they would for a standard personal loan.

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The interest charged depends on several factors, including the applicant's creditworthiness, earnings, borrowing requirement and the bank's lending policy. Processing charges, taxes and other applicable fees also add to the overall cost.

A key benefit is the predictable repayment structure. Borrowers pay a fixed EMI every month, making it easier to manage household budgets and estimate when the loan will be fully repaid. This arrangement can work well for those borrowing a substantial amount and looking to spread repayments over a longer period.

When does a credit card make sense?

For immediate expenses involving smaller amounts, a credit card may offer a practical source of short-term funding. Many card transactions qualify for an interest-free period, during which no interest is charged if the full bill is settled by the payment deadline.

Carrying forward unpaid dues can change the economics considerably. Credit cards usually come with steep interest rates compared with personal loans, which can cause outstanding balances to grow quickly.

Cash advances are particularly costly because banks generally levy interest immediately and charge an additional withdrawal fee.

Some banks allow customers to break large credit card bills into EMIs. This can make repayment more manageable, but borrowers should first check the interest payable and any processing or conversion fees.

Which option should you choose?

When an emergency involves a substantial amount that cannot be repaid immediately, a pre-approved personal loan may prove more economical. Personal loans generally carry lower interest rates than credit card balances, while fixed monthly EMIs allow borrowers to plan repayments and keep track of their outstanding debt.

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A credit card can be a cost-effective alternative for smaller purchases if the cardholder can clear the full amount within the stipulated payment period. In such cases, the interest-free facility can help keep the cost of borrowing at zero.

Borrowers should assess the complete cost of credit rather than focus only on the advertised interest rate. Processing fees, repayment tenure and the cumulative amount payable can all influence the final expense. Even a loan approved in advance by the bank may carry relatively expensive terms.

The more suitable facility will depend on the size of the financial shortfall and the borrower's repayment capacity. Quick access to money can ease an immediate crisis, but the long-term financial burden deserves equal consideration.

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