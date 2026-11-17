When it comes to saving for the future of children, parents seek options that can help them save taxes. With returns remaining a priority, security and predictability of the corpus is an equal focus.

If you have a daughter, the Indian government offers a few tax-efficient schemes that are designed for long-term savings. Two popular options are the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and the Public Provident Fund (PPF). Both offer tax benefits and long-term savings, but they serve different purposes.

ALSO READ: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Partial Withdrawal Rules: When Can You Exercise 50% Limit; What Happens To Remaining Balance?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

SSY is designed specifically for the financial future of a girl child. PPF, on the other hand, is open to all eligible Indian residents and can help build a long-term savings corpus. Both come with a lock-in period and tax benefits.

But which one offers better returns? How much can you invest in each scheme?

Here's a comparison:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Public Provident Fund (PPF) Available for girl child below 10 years Any eligible resident Indian individuals 8.2% p.a. 7.1% p.a. Contribution between Rs 250 to Rs 1.5 lakh per year Contribution between Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh per year Deposits for 15 years from account opening; matures after 21 years 15 years account lock-in Cannot be extended after 21 years Extendable in blocks of 5 years after 15 years Partial withdrawal up to 50% for higher education Partial withdrawal allowed from the 7th financial year Interest and maturity corpus is tax-free Interest and maturity corpus is tax free

Now imagine you want to make investments for your daughter, hoping to double the corpus as soon as possible. Which of the two can offer that opportunity?

Let's see with calculations:

SSY Investments:

Yearly amount: Rs 1,00,000

Investment duration: 15 year

Expected rate of return: 8.2%

Invested amount: Rs 15,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 14,83,992

Total value: Rs 29,83,992

The calculations show that you need about 15 years to double your returns from SSY, which offers 8.2% pa. Interest.

PPF Investment:

Yearly amount: Rs 1,00,000

Investment duration: 15 year

Expected rate of return: 7.1%

Invested amount: Rs 15,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 12,12,139

Total value: Rs 27,12,139

As per these calculations, PPF may not double your total investment even after 15 years, given its lower interest rate compared with SSY. However, these returns are not fixed for the entire investment period. The government reviews interest rates every quarter and can revise them.

ALSO READ: Latest Government Scheme Interest Rates In 2026: Where Should You Invest Your Money?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.