Latest Government Scheme Interest Rates In 2026: Where Should You Invest Your Money?

With stock market fluctuations and banks revising their fixed deposit rates, investors looking for safer returns may consider government-backed small savings schemes. These schemes offer fixed interest rates for a specified period, and some currently offer returns of more than 8%.

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It is important to note that the interest rates for the government schemes are reviewed every quarter by the Government of India. Here are the latest government scheme interest rates for October–December 2026:

Government Scheme Annual Interest Rate Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.20% Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.20% National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.70% Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.50% 5-Year Post Office Time Deposit 7.50% Post Office Monthly Income Scheme 7.40% Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.10% 5-Year Post Office RD 6.70%

Where Should You Invest ?

If you are a senior citizen, then SCSS is an important investment to consider due to its lucrative 8.2% rate of return and quarterly payments. If you are parents and investing for your daughter, then Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana can be the best choice with its 8.2% rate of return.

PPF is a good investment for wealth creation in the long run due to its 15-year tenure and tax-free interest. NSC is another good investment if you wish to invest for a fixed period of 5 years at a rate of 7.7%.

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There is no single best government scheme for everyone. Your investment should depend on your age, financial goals, liquidity capacity, and investment period. Rather than putting all your savings into one scheme, consider spreading your money across suitable options. These are the notified interest rates, not guaranteed inflation-adjusted returns. Always check the latest government notification before investing.

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