Stocks To Watch Today: LIC, ONGC, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Glenmark Pharma & More

Shares of Titan, ONGC, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel and Glenmark Pharma will be in focus on Friday. In addition, Astral, Aadhar Housing Finance, NCC, Kalpataru Projects and Fortis Healthcare will also be on investors' radar.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:



Earnings

Schneider Electric (Standalone)

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Revenue grew 19.8% to Rs. 779 crore vs Rs. 650 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 28.5% to Rs. 59.6 crore vs Rs. 83.3 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 7.7% vs 12.8% YoY

Net Profit declined 42.3% to Rs. 30 crore vs Rs. 52 crore YoY

Bikaji Foods (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 13% to Rs. 921 crore vs Rs. 815 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 9.9% to Rs. 102 crore vs Rs. 113 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 11% vs 13.8% YoY

Net Profit declined 11.3% to Rs. 71 crore vs Rs. 80 crore YoY

Greenlam Industries (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 8.3% to Rs. 875 crore vs Rs. 808 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 19% to Rs. 84.6 crore vs Rs. 105 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 9.7% vs 12.9% YoY

Net Profit declined 24.1% to Rs. 24.5 crore vs Rs. 32.3 crore YoY

Rubicon Research (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 39.8% to Rs. 576 crore vs Rs. 412 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 51.9% to Rs. 143 crore vs Rs. 94.4 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 24.9% vs 22.9% YoY

Net Profit grew 66.7% to Rs. 90 crore vs Rs. 54 crore YoY

Astral (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 26.1% to Rs. 1,988 crore vs Rs. 1,577 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 1.6% to Rs. 260 crore vs Rs. 256 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 13.1% vs 16.2% YoY

Net Profit declined 5.9% to Rs. 127 crore vs Rs. 135 crore YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 1.5/share

Happy Forgings (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 32.9% to Rs. 501 crore vs Rs. 377 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 32.8% to Rs. 154 crore vs Rs. 116 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 30.7% vs 30.8% YoY

Net Profit grew 34.2% to Rs. 98 crore vs Rs. 73 crore YoY

Bharti Airtel (Consolidated)

Revenue at Rs. 60,878 crore vs estimate of Rs. 60,140 crore

EBITDA at Rs. 34,946 crore vs estimate of Rs. 34,406 crore

EBITDA Margin at 57.4% vs estimate of 57.2%

Net Profit at Rs. 8,888 crore vs estimate of Rs. 9,293 crore

Revenue grew 4% to Rs. 60,878 crore vs Rs. 58,539 crore QoQ

EBITDA grew 4.9% to Rs. 34,946 crore vs Rs. 33,303 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin at 57.4% vs 56.9% QoQ

Net Profit grew 8.8% to Rs. 8,888 crore vs Rs. 8,167 crore QoQ

ARPU at Rs. 271 vs estimate of Rs. 269.6

Bharti Hexacom (Standalone)

Revenue grew 2.9% to Rs. 2,582 crore vs Rs. 2,510 crore QoQ

EBITDA grew 4.2% to Rs. 1,377 crore vs Rs. 1,322 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin at 53.3% vs 52.7% QoQ

Net Profit grew 17.4% to Rs. 566 crore vs Rs. 482 crore QoQ

Signatureglobal (Consolidated)

Revenue at Rs. 817.4 crore vs Rs. 338.4 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 75.5 crore vs loss of Rs. 74.6 crore YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 67 crore vs loss of Rs. 47 crore YoY

Aadhar Housing Finance (Standalone)

Total Income grew 16.6% to Rs. 1,048 crore vs Rs. 899 crore YoY

Net Profit grew 15.8% to Rs. 308 crore vs Rs. 266 crore YoY

Va Tech Wabag (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 17.8% to Rs. 1,020 crore vs Rs. 866 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 19.7% to Rs. 144 crore vs Rs. 120 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 14.1% vs 13.9%

Net Profit grew 23.5% to Rs. 105 crore vs Rs. 85 crore YoY

India Shelter Finance (Standalone)

Total Income grew 22% to Rs. 450.5 crore vs Rs. 369 crore YoY

Net Profit grew 19.7% to Rs. 146 crore vs Rs. 122 crore YoY

Vedant Fashions (Standalone)

Revenue grew 2.4% to Rs. 269.3 crore vs Rs. 263 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 5% to Rs. 105 crore vs Rs. 110.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 39% vs 42% YoY

Net Profit grew 0.4% to Rs. 56.2 crore vs Rs. 56 crore YoY

Teamlease Services (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 2.3% to Rs. 3,076 crore vs Rs. 3,006 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 5.3% to Rs. 36 crore vs Rs. 38 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 1.2% vs 1.3% YoY

Net Profit declined 16.4% to Rs. 23 crore vs Rs. 27.5 crore YoY

TCI Express (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 9.4% to Rs. 338 crore vs Rs. 309 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 2.9% to Rs. 36 crore vs Rs. 35 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 10.7% vs 11.3% YoY

Net Profit declined 1.7% to Rs. 23.5 crore vs Rs. 23.9 crore YoY

Titan (Consolidated)

Revenue at Rs. 20,614 crore vs estimate of Rs. 22,453 crore

EBITDA at Rs. 2,984 crore vs estimate of Rs. 2,393 crore

EBITDA Margin at 14.5% vs estimate of 10.7%

Net Profit at Rs. 2,393 crore vs estimate of Rs. 1,420 crore

Revenue grew 10.1% to Rs. 20,614 crore vs Rs. 18,725 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 59.1% to Rs. 2,984 crore vs Rs. 1,875 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 14.5% vs 10% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 2,393 crore vs Rs. 1,120 crore YoY

Rategain Travel (Consolidated)

Revenue at Rs. 745 crore vs Rs. 295 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 152.6 crore vs Rs. 53.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 20.5% vs 18.1% YoY

Net Profit grew 47.1% to Rs. 75 crore vs Rs. 51 crore YoY

Go Digit (Standalone)

Insurance Revenue grew 2% to Rs. 2,720 crore vs Rs. 2,675 crore YoY

Net Profit declined 31.4% to Rs. 142 crore vs Rs. 207 crore YoY

Glenmark Pharma (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 29.8% to Rs. 4,247 crore vs Rs. 6,046 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 63.4% to Rs. 863 crore vs Rs. 2,359 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 20.3% vs 39% YoY

Net Profit declined 56.9% to Rs. 263 crore vs Rs. 610 crore YoY

Honda India (Standalone)

Revenue grew 46.3% to Rs. 256 crore vs Rs. 175 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 29.1 crore vs Rs. 10 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 11.3% vs 5.7% YoY

Net Loss at Rs. 4 crore vs profit of Rs. 11 crore YoY

One-time loss of Rs. 36 crore in Q2

Indian Hume Pipe (Standalone)

Revenue declined 21.4% to Rs. 287 crore vs Rs. 365 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 34.6% to Rs. 34 crore vs Rs. 52 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 11.8% vs 14.2% YoY

Net Profit declined 34.3% to Rs. 23 crore vs Rs. 35 crore YoY

Protean Egov (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 7.9% to Rs. 271 crore vs Rs. 251 crore QoQ

EBIT at Rs. 5.2 crore vs loss of Rs. 5.1 crore QoQ

EBIT Margin at 1.9% in Q2

Net Profit at Rs. 16.4 crore vs Rs. 5.9 crore QoQ

Aditya Birla Fashion (Standalone)

Revenue declined 0.3% to Rs. 1,511 crore vs Rs. 1,516 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 42.9% to Rs. 89 crore vs Rs. 156 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 5.9% vs 10.3% YoY

Net Loss at Rs. 180 crore vs loss of Rs. 110 crore YoY

HCC (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 6.7% to Rs. 897 crore vs Rs. 961 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 30.4% to Rs. 103 crore vs Rs. 148 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 11.5% vs 15.4% YoY

Net Profit declined 52.7% to Rs. 22.6 crore vs Rs. 47.8 crore YoY

NCC (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 32.4% to Rs. 6,015 crore vs Rs. 4,543 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 34% to Rs. 528 crore vs Rs. 394 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 8.8% vs 8.7% YoY

Net Profit grew 18.7% to Rs. 184 crore vs Rs. 155 crore YoY

LIC (Consolidated)

Premium Income at Rs. 1.47 lakh crore vs Rs. 1.27 lakh crore YoY

Net Premium Income grew 16.2% YoY

Gross NPA at 1.16% vs 1.21% QoQ

Profit grew 20% to Rs. 12,115 crore vs Rs. 10,098 crore YoY

ONGC (Standalone)

Revenue declined 5.6% to Rs. 43,875 crore vs Rs. 46,460 crore QoQ

EBITDA declined 12.3% to Rs. 24,860 crore vs Rs. 28,355 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin at 56.7% vs 61% QoQ

Profit declined 9.1% to Rs. 15,489 crore vs Rs. 17,034 crore QoQ

To pay first interim dividend of Rs. 8/share

Astrazeneca Pharma (Standalone)

Revenue grew 30.4% to Rs. 729 crore vs Rs. 559 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 26.6% to Rs. 95.1 crore vs Rs. 75.1 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 13% vs 13.4% YoY

Net Profit grew 14.9% to Rs. 62.3 crore vs Rs. 54.2 crore YoY

Sansera Engineering (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 32.2% to Rs. 1,091 crore vs Rs. 825 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 47.9% to Rs. 211 crore vs Rs. 142 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 19.3% vs 17.3% YoY

Net Profit grew 51.7% to Rs. 108 crore vs Rs. 71.2 crore YoY

Hindustan Foods (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 18.1% to Rs. 1,266 crore vs Rs. 1,072 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 28.1% to Rs. 112 crore vs Rs. 87.6 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 8.9% vs 8.2% YoY

Net Profit grew 18.4% to Rs. 45 crore vs Rs. 38 crore YoY

Godfrey Phillips (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 4.1% to Rs. 1,342 crore vs Rs. 1,289 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 32.2% to Rs. 213 crore vs Rs. 314 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 15.9% vs 24.4% YoY

Net Profit declined 37.7% to Rs. 190 crore vs Rs. 305 crore YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 10/share

Muthoot Microfin (Standalone)

Total Income grew 27% to Rs. 733 crore vs Rs. 577.3 crore YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 111 crore vs Rs. 30.5 crore YoY

Sula Vineyards (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 2.9% to Rs. 135 crore vs Rs. 131 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 3.8% to Rs. 27.1 crore vs Rs. 26.1 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 20.1% vs 19.9% YoY

Net Profit grew 33.3% to Rs. 8 crore vs Rs. 6 crore YoY

Gujarat Energy (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 0.8% to Rs. 9,621 crore vs Rs. 9,545 crore QoQ

EBITDA declined 38.9% to Rs. 844 crore vs Rs. 1,381 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin at 8.8% vs 14.5% QoQ

Net Profit declined 50.1% to Rs. 498 crore vs Rs. 999 crore QoQ

Thermax (Standalone)

Revenue grew 11.4% to Rs. 2,756 crore vs Rs. 2,474 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 13.5% to Rs. 194 crore vs Rs. 171 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 7% vs 6.9% YoY

Net Profit declined 4.6% to Rs. 115 crore vs Rs. 120 crore YoY

Ramco Cements (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 10% to Rs. 2,463 crore vs Rs. 2,239 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 15.9% to Rs. 326.3 crore vs Rs. 388 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 13.3% vs 17.3% YoY

Net Profit declined 47.7% to Rs. 40.4 crore vs Rs. 77.3 crore YoY

Venus Pipes (Standalone)

Revenue grew 23.6% to Rs. 361 crore vs Rs. 292 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 7.9% to Rs. 51.8 crore vs Rs. 48 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 14.3% vs 16.4% YoY

Net Profit was flat at Rs. 26 crore YoY

Dr Agarwal's (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 31.3% to Rs. 655 crore vs Rs. 499 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 28.8% to Rs. 176 crore vs Rs. 137 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 26.9% vs 27.4% YoY

Net Profit grew 57.1% to Rs. 55 crore vs Rs. 35 crore YoY

Britannia (Consolidated)

Revenue at Rs. 5,598 crore vs estimate of Rs. 5,443 crore

EBITDA at Rs. 1,023 crore vs estimate of Rs. 1,018 crore

EBITDA Margin at 18.3% vs estimate of 18.7%

Net Profit at Rs. 721 crore vs estimate of Rs. 720 crore

Revenue grew 15.6% to Rs. 5,598 crore vs Rs. 4,841 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 7.1% to Rs. 1,023 crore vs Rs. 955 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 18.3% vs 19.7% YoY

Net Profit grew 10.2% to Rs. 721 crore vs Rs. 654 crore YoY

Kalpataru Projects (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 7.3% to Rs. 7,004 crore vs Rs. 6,529 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 3.5% to Rs. 581 crore vs Rs. 561 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 8.3% vs 8.6% YoY

Net Profit grew 20.4% to Rs. 289 crore vs Rs. 240 crore YoY

Tasty Bite (Standalone)

Revenue grew 32.8% to Rs. 176.3 crore vs Rs. 132.8 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 51.7% to Rs. 13.2 crore vs Rs. 8.7 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 7.5% vs 6.6% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 8.9 crore vs Rs. 3.6 crore YoY

Tcpl Packaging (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 21.8% to Rs. 561 crore vs Rs. 461 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 38.8% to Rs. 96.5 crore vs Rs. 69.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 17.2% vs 15.1% YoY

Net Profit grew 57.8% to Rs. 45.3 crore vs Rs. 28.7 crore YoY

Abbott India (Standalone)

Revenue grew 11% to Rs. 1,951 crore vs Rs. 1,757 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 13% to Rs. 568 crore vs Rs. 502 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 29.1% vs 28.6% YoY

Net Profit grew 9.3% to Rs. 454 crore vs Rs. 415 crore YoY

Ikio Tech (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 27.1% to Rs. 209 crore vs Rs. 164 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 52.5% to Rs. 27.9 crore vs Rs. 18.3 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 13.4% vs 11.1% YoY

Net Profit grew 19% to Rs. 11.9 crore vs Rs. 10 crore YoY

Prestige Estates (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 15.3% to Rs. 2,060 crore vs Rs. 2,432 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 1.8% to Rs. 926 crore vs Rs. 910 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 45% vs 37.4% YoY

Net Profit declined 47.9% to Rs. 224 crore vs Rs. 430 crore YoY

Fujiyama Power (Consolidated)

Revenue at Rs. 1,307 crore vs Rs. 568 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 222.6 crore vs Rs. 103.4 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 17% vs 18.2% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 133 crore vs Rs. 63 crore YoY

Aditya Infotech (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 90% to Rs. 1,746 crore vs Rs. 920 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 303.4 crore vs Rs. 108.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 17.4% vs 11.8% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 186 crore vs Rs. 70 crore YoY

Kingfa Science (Standalone)

Revenue grew 55.3% to Rs. 723 crore vs Rs. 465.7 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 3.5% to Rs. 58.5 crore vs Rs. 60.6 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 8.1% vs 13% YoY

Net Profit grew 14.6% to Rs. 47 crore vs Rs. 41 crore YoY

ADF Foods (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 23.6% to Rs. 201 crore vs Rs. 163 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 2.9% to Rs. 39 crore vs Rs. 40.2 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 19.4% vs 24.7% YoY

Net Profit declined 4.2% to Rs. 25.3 crore vs Rs. 26.4 crore YoY

Veedol Corporation (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 27.5% to Rs. 649 crore vs Rs. 509 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 13.1% to Rs. 60.1 crore vs Rs. 53.1 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 9.3% vs 10.4% YoY

Net Profit grew 19.9% to Rs. 49 crore vs Rs. 41 crore YoY

Paras Healthcare (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 22.8% to Rs. 511 crore vs Rs. 416 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 47.6% to Rs. 121 crore vs Rs. 82 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 23.7% vs 19.7% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 40.4 crore vs Rs. 12.4 crore YoY

Euro Pratik Sales (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 19.8% to Rs. 115.7 crore vs Rs. 96.6 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 10.7% to Rs. 34.2 crore vs Rs. 30.9 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 29.5% vs 32% YoY

Net Profit grew 5.7% to Rs. 24.3 crore vs Rs. 23 crore YoY

Kusumgar (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 80.6% to Rs. 251 crore vs Rs. 139 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 67.4 crore vs Rs. 28.8 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 26.9% vs 20.7% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 40.5 crore vs Rs. 11 crore YoY

Cello World (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 7.8% to Rs. 633 crore vs Rs. 587 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 4.4% to Rs. 121.8 crore vs Rs. 127.4 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 19.2% vs 21.7% YoY

Net Profit declined 9.9% to Rs. 82 crore vs Rs. 91 crore YoY

JNK India (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 3.4% to Rs. 172 crore vs Rs. 178 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 6.7% to Rs. 15.4 crore vs Rs. 16.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 9% vs 9.3% YoY

Net Profit declined 4.4% to Rs. 13 crore vs Rs. 13.6 crore YoY

Karamtara Engineering (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 62% to Rs. 1,647 crore vs Rs. 1,017 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 45.9% to Rs. 196 crore vs Rs. 134.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 11.9% vs 13.2% YoY

Net Profit grew 37.1% to Rs. 94.6 crore vs Rs. 69 crore YoY

UGRO Capital (Consolidated)

Total Income grew 8% to Rs. 578 crore vs Rs. 535 crore QoQ

Net Profit declined 25% to Rs. 51 crore vs Rs. 68 crore QoQ

Pearl Global (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 37.2% to Rs. 1,802 crore vs Rs. 1,313 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 50.2% to Rs. 181.8 crore vs Rs. 121 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 10.1% vs 9.2% YoY

Net Profit grew 71.9% to Rs. 126 crore vs Rs. 73.3 crore YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 5/share

Laxmi Organic (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 54.7% to Rs. 1,083 crore vs Rs. 700 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 109 crore vs Rs. 38 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 10.1% vs 5.4% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 57 crore vs Rs. 11 crore YoY

Sonata Software (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 25.4% to Rs. 2,445 crore vs Rs. 3,279 crore QoQ

EBITDA grew 4.9% to Rs. 149 crore vs Rs. 142 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin at 6.1% vs 4.3% QoQ

Net Profit grew 7.4% to Rs. 116 crore vs Rs. 108 crore QoQ

Rashi Peripherals (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 48.8% to Rs. 6,185 crore vs Rs. 4,155 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 220 crore vs Rs. 104 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 3.6% vs 2.5% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 125 crore vs Rs. 58.5 crore YoY

Symbiotec Pharmalab (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 43.2% to Rs. 280 crore vs Rs. 196 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 44.7% to Rs. 72.5 crore vs Rs. 50.1 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 25.9% vs 25.6% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 51.7 crore vs Rs. 19.2 crore YoY

Arvind Smartspaces (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 12% to Rs. 157.4 crore vs Rs. 140.5 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 86.5% to Rs. 55.2 crore vs Rs. 29.6 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 35.1% vs 21.1% YoY

Net Profit grew 26.1% to Rs. 17.9 crore vs Rs. 14.2 crore YoY

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Welspun Enterprises (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 32% to Rs. 1,035 crore vs Rs. 784 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 384 crore vs Rs. 173 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 37.1% vs 22% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 294 crore vs Rs. 87.9 crore YoY

Healthcare Global (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 13.1% to Rs. 732 crore vs Rs. 647 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 9.1% to Rs. 133.4 crore vs Rs. 122.3 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 18.2% vs 18.9%

Net Profit declined 70.6% to Rs. 4.8 crore vs Rs. 16.3 crore YoY

Repco Home Finance (Consolidated)

Total Income grew 8.1% to Rs. 478 crore vs Rs. 442 crore YoY

Net Profit grew 8.7% to Rs. 112 crore vs Rs. 103 crore YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 5/share

MM Forgings (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 42.8% to Rs. 548 crore vs Rs. 384 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 55.4% to Rs. 104 crore vs Rs. 67.2 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 19% vs 17.5% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 41.7 crore vs Rs. 18.5 crore YoY

Time Technoplast (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 32% to Rs. 1,994 crore vs Rs. 1,511 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 18.1% to Rs. 263 crore vs Rs. 223 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 13.2% vs 14.7% YoY

Net Profit grew 26.6% to Rs. 146 crore vs Rs. 115 crore YoY

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Lemon Tree Hotels (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 18% to Rs. 361.4 crore vs Rs. 306.3 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 22.2% to Rs. 159.7 crore vs Rs. 130.7 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 44.2% vs 42.7% YoY

Net Profit grew 63.6% to Rs. 56.6 crore vs Rs. 34.6 crore YoY

One-time gain of Rs. 22.1 crore in Q2

Fortis Healthcare (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 17.3% to Rs. 2,735 crore vs Rs. 2,331 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 12.1% to Rs. 623 crore vs Rs. 556 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 22.8% vs 23.9% YoY

Net Profit declined 3.1% to Rs. 312 crore vs Rs. 322 crore YoY

Gokaldas Exports (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 13% to Rs. 1,113 crore vs Rs. 984 crore YoY

EBITDA grew 62.2% to Rs. 104.8 crore vs Rs. 64.6 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 9.4% vs 6.6% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 41.2 crore vs Rs. 8.1 crore YoY

Powerica (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 1.9% to Rs. 848 crore vs Rs. 832 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 2.3% to Rs. 125.5 crore vs Rs. 128.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 14.8% vs 15.5% YoY

Net Profit declined 12.4% to Rs. 69.8 crore vs Rs. 79.7 crore YoY

Valor Estate (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 14.3% to Rs. 156.4 crore vs Rs. 136.9 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 39.2% to Rs. 25.8 crore vs Rs. 42.4 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 16.5% vs 31% YoY

Net Profit declined 16.3% to Rs. 8.45 crore vs Rs. 10.1 crore YoY

Ashoka Buildcon (Consolidated)

Revenue declined 18.7% to Rs. 1,505 crore vs Rs. 1,851 crore YoY

EBITDA declined 64.1% to Rs. 210.1 crore vs Rs. 585 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 14% vs 31.6% YoY

Net Loss at Rs. 119 crore vs profit of Rs. 78.1 crore YoY

One-time loss of Rs. 319 crore in Q2

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (Consolidated)

Revenue grew 78.2% to Rs. 1,592 crore vs Rs. 894 crore QoQ

EBIT grew 34.9% to Rs. 352 crore vs Rs. 261 crore QoQ

EBIT Margin at 22.1% vs 29.2% QoQ

Net Profit grew 10.1% to Rs. 213 crore vs Rs. 194 crore QoQ

Business Updates

Jash Engineering

Consolidated order book at Rs. 955 crore as of October 1

Received international orders worth Rs. 42 crore in September

Received domestic orders worth Rs. 40 crore

Received total consolidated orders worth Rs. 82 crore

Stocks In News

John Cockerill

Allots compulsory convertible preference shares worth Rs. 204 crore

Sasken Technologies

Selected to support strategic connectivity platform programme with a European automotive software company

Arvind Fashions

Arm's securities premium account to be reduced to offset Rs. 1,440 crore loss

HCC

Appoints Vivek Singhal as CEO from November 5

Optiemus Infracom

To raise funds worth Rs. 200 crore through equity and other instruments

Titan

Noel Tata to retire as Vice-Chairman from November 12

To raise funds worth up to Rs. 2,500 crore via NCDs

NCC

Reappoints A A V Ranga Raju as MD for five years

ONGC

To give Rs. 10,000 crore loan to arm ONGC Videsh

Astrazeneca Pharma

Appoints Atul Tandon as CFO from November 9

Bajaj Finance

To consider warrant issue to Bajaj Finserv

To consider warrant issue price on November 10

Sula Vineyards

To enter de-alcoholised wine segment

Gujarat Energy

Approves execution of long-term LNG sourcing pacts

To sign long-term LNG sourcing pacts for nearly 0.8 MTPA

To sign regasification pact at Mundra LNG

Kalpataru Projects

Elevates Amit Uplenchwar as Joint MD and CEO-designate

Appoints Uplenchwar as Joint MD and CEO from January 1

Dr Agarwal'S

Redesignates Aman Agarwal as Executive Chairman for three years

Ashoka Buildcon

Declared L-1 bidder for Rs. 866 crore project from NHAI

Puravankara

Launches Purva Cityspire Phase 1, 2 and 3

Veedol Corporation

Rajendra Nath Ghosal resigns as MD from November 19

Appoints Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla as MD for five years

Aequs

Approves allotment of 2.8 crore warrants at an issue price of Rs. 231.55 per warrant

Rashi Peripherals

To raise up to Rs. 900 crore via equity

JNK India

Anand Agarwal resigns as interim CFO

Appoints Praveen Sood as CFO from November 12

Time Technoplast

Reappoints Bharat Kumar Vageria as MD for five years

NLC India

Arm NIRL signs PPA for 100 MW wind power project with SJVN

Arm NIRL advances development of 200 MW wind project

Welspun Enterprises

Company's shareholding in NXT Infra MCP reduced to zero

NXT Infra MCP to cease to be an associate of the company

Texmaco Rail

Gets three orders aggregating to Rs. 429 crore

Gail

Arm GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals commissions 1.25 MTPA purified terephthalic acid manufacturing plant

Earnings Tomorrow

3M India

AJAX Engineering

The Anup Engineering

Aster DM Quality Care

Azad Engineering

Blue Dart Express

Bluspring Enterprises

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company

Bosch

AvenuesAI

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

Cohance Lifesciences

Data Patterns (India)

Dynamatic Technologies

Elgi Equipments

Gland Pharma

Godrej Agrovet

Hindalco Industries

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company

Honasa Consumer

Ingersoll-Rand (India)

Jubilant FoodWorks

Kirloskar Industries

Nuvama Wealth Management

Precision Wires India

Prism Johnson

Rain Industries

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Repco Home Finance

Rossell Techsys

Scoda Tubes

Siemens

Sirca Paints India

Star Cement

Supriya Lifescience

TTK Prestige

Voltas

Vardhman Textiles

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