Stocks To Watch Today: LIC, ONGC, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Glenmark Pharma & More

Shares of Titan, ONGC, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel and Glenmark Pharma will be in focus on Friday. In addition, Astral, Aadhar Housing Finance, NCC, Kalpataru Projects and Fortis Healthcare will also be on investors' radar.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Earnings
Schneider Electric (Standalone)
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- Revenue grew 19.8% to Rs. 779 crore vs Rs. 650 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 28.5% to Rs. 59.6 crore vs Rs. 83.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 7.7% vs 12.8% YoY
- Net Profit declined 42.3% to Rs. 30 crore vs Rs. 52 crore YoY
Bikaji Foods (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 13% to Rs. 921 crore vs Rs. 815 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 9.9% to Rs. 102 crore vs Rs. 113 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 11% vs 13.8% YoY
- Net Profit declined 11.3% to Rs. 71 crore vs Rs. 80 crore YoY
Greenlam Industries (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 8.3% to Rs. 875 crore vs Rs. 808 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 19% to Rs. 84.6 crore vs Rs. 105 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 9.7% vs 12.9% YoY
- Net Profit declined 24.1% to Rs. 24.5 crore vs Rs. 32.3 crore YoY
Rubicon Research (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 39.8% to Rs. 576 crore vs Rs. 412 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 51.9% to Rs. 143 crore vs Rs. 94.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 24.9% vs 22.9% YoY
- Net Profit grew 66.7% to Rs. 90 crore vs Rs. 54 crore YoY
Astral (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 26.1% to Rs. 1,988 crore vs Rs. 1,577 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 1.6% to Rs. 260 crore vs Rs. 256 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 13.1% vs 16.2% YoY
- Net Profit declined 5.9% to Rs. 127 crore vs Rs. 135 crore YoY
- To pay interim dividend of Rs. 1.5/share
Happy Forgings (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 32.9% to Rs. 501 crore vs Rs. 377 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 32.8% to Rs. 154 crore vs Rs. 116 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 30.7% vs 30.8% YoY
- Net Profit grew 34.2% to Rs. 98 crore vs Rs. 73 crore YoY
Bharti Airtel (Consolidated)
- Revenue at Rs. 60,878 crore vs estimate of Rs. 60,140 crore
- EBITDA at Rs. 34,946 crore vs estimate of Rs. 34,406 crore
- EBITDA Margin at 57.4% vs estimate of 57.2%
- Net Profit at Rs. 8,888 crore vs estimate of Rs. 9,293 crore
- Revenue grew 4% to Rs. 60,878 crore vs Rs. 58,539 crore QoQ
- EBITDA grew 4.9% to Rs. 34,946 crore vs Rs. 33,303 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin at 57.4% vs 56.9% QoQ
- Net Profit grew 8.8% to Rs. 8,888 crore vs Rs. 8,167 crore QoQ
- ARPU at Rs. 271 vs estimate of Rs. 269.6
Bharti Hexacom (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 2.9% to Rs. 2,582 crore vs Rs. 2,510 crore QoQ
- EBITDA grew 4.2% to Rs. 1,377 crore vs Rs. 1,322 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin at 53.3% vs 52.7% QoQ
- Net Profit grew 17.4% to Rs. 566 crore vs Rs. 482 crore QoQ
Signatureglobal (Consolidated)
- Revenue at Rs. 817.4 crore vs Rs. 338.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 75.5 crore vs loss of Rs. 74.6 crore YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 67 crore vs loss of Rs. 47 crore YoY
Aadhar Housing Finance (Standalone)
- Total Income grew 16.6% to Rs. 1,048 crore vs Rs. 899 crore YoY
- Net Profit grew 15.8% to Rs. 308 crore vs Rs. 266 crore YoY
Va Tech Wabag (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 17.8% to Rs. 1,020 crore vs Rs. 866 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 19.7% to Rs. 144 crore vs Rs. 120 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 14.1% vs 13.9%
- Net Profit grew 23.5% to Rs. 105 crore vs Rs. 85 crore YoY
India Shelter Finance (Standalone)
- Total Income grew 22% to Rs. 450.5 crore vs Rs. 369 crore YoY
- Net Profit grew 19.7% to Rs. 146 crore vs Rs. 122 crore YoY
Vedant Fashions (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 2.4% to Rs. 269.3 crore vs Rs. 263 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 5% to Rs. 105 crore vs Rs. 110.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 39% vs 42% YoY
- Net Profit grew 0.4% to Rs. 56.2 crore vs Rs. 56 crore YoY
Teamlease Services (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 2.3% to Rs. 3,076 crore vs Rs. 3,006 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 5.3% to Rs. 36 crore vs Rs. 38 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 1.2% vs 1.3% YoY
- Net Profit declined 16.4% to Rs. 23 crore vs Rs. 27.5 crore YoY
TCI Express (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 9.4% to Rs. 338 crore vs Rs. 309 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 2.9% to Rs. 36 crore vs Rs. 35 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 10.7% vs 11.3% YoY
- Net Profit declined 1.7% to Rs. 23.5 crore vs Rs. 23.9 crore YoY
Titan (Consolidated)
- Revenue at Rs. 20,614 crore vs estimate of Rs. 22,453 crore
- EBITDA at Rs. 2,984 crore vs estimate of Rs. 2,393 crore
- EBITDA Margin at 14.5% vs estimate of 10.7%
- Net Profit at Rs. 2,393 crore vs estimate of Rs. 1,420 crore
- Revenue grew 10.1% to Rs. 20,614 crore vs Rs. 18,725 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 59.1% to Rs. 2,984 crore vs Rs. 1,875 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 14.5% vs 10% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 2,393 crore vs Rs. 1,120 crore YoY
Rategain Travel (Consolidated)
- Revenue at Rs. 745 crore vs Rs. 295 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 152.6 crore vs Rs. 53.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 20.5% vs 18.1% YoY
- Net Profit grew 47.1% to Rs. 75 crore vs Rs. 51 crore YoY
Go Digit (Standalone)
- Insurance Revenue grew 2% to Rs. 2,720 crore vs Rs. 2,675 crore YoY
- Net Profit declined 31.4% to Rs. 142 crore vs Rs. 207 crore YoY
Glenmark Pharma (Consolidated)
- Revenue declined 29.8% to Rs. 4,247 crore vs Rs. 6,046 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 63.4% to Rs. 863 crore vs Rs. 2,359 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 20.3% vs 39% YoY
- Net Profit declined 56.9% to Rs. 263 crore vs Rs. 610 crore YoY
Honda India (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 46.3% to Rs. 256 crore vs Rs. 175 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 29.1 crore vs Rs. 10 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 11.3% vs 5.7% YoY
- Net Loss at Rs. 4 crore vs profit of Rs. 11 crore YoY
- One-time loss of Rs. 36 crore in Q2
Indian Hume Pipe (Standalone)
- Revenue declined 21.4% to Rs. 287 crore vs Rs. 365 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 34.6% to Rs. 34 crore vs Rs. 52 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 11.8% vs 14.2% YoY
- Net Profit declined 34.3% to Rs. 23 crore vs Rs. 35 crore YoY
Protean Egov (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 7.9% to Rs. 271 crore vs Rs. 251 crore QoQ
- EBIT at Rs. 5.2 crore vs loss of Rs. 5.1 crore QoQ
- EBIT Margin at 1.9% in Q2
- Net Profit at Rs. 16.4 crore vs Rs. 5.9 crore QoQ
Aditya Birla Fashion (Standalone)
- Revenue declined 0.3% to Rs. 1,511 crore vs Rs. 1,516 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 42.9% to Rs. 89 crore vs Rs. 156 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 5.9% vs 10.3% YoY
- Net Loss at Rs. 180 crore vs loss of Rs. 110 crore YoY
HCC (Consolidated)
- Revenue declined 6.7% to Rs. 897 crore vs Rs. 961 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 30.4% to Rs. 103 crore vs Rs. 148 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 11.5% vs 15.4% YoY
- Net Profit declined 52.7% to Rs. 22.6 crore vs Rs. 47.8 crore YoY
NCC (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 32.4% to Rs. 6,015 crore vs Rs. 4,543 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 34% to Rs. 528 crore vs Rs. 394 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 8.8% vs 8.7% YoY
- Net Profit grew 18.7% to Rs. 184 crore vs Rs. 155 crore YoY
LIC (Consolidated)
- Premium Income at Rs. 1.47 lakh crore vs Rs. 1.27 lakh crore YoY
- Net Premium Income grew 16.2% YoY
- Gross NPA at 1.16% vs 1.21% QoQ
- Profit grew 20% to Rs. 12,115 crore vs Rs. 10,098 crore YoY
ONGC (Standalone)
- Revenue declined 5.6% to Rs. 43,875 crore vs Rs. 46,460 crore QoQ
- EBITDA declined 12.3% to Rs. 24,860 crore vs Rs. 28,355 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin at 56.7% vs 61% QoQ
- Profit declined 9.1% to Rs. 15,489 crore vs Rs. 17,034 crore QoQ
- To pay first interim dividend of Rs. 8/share
Astrazeneca Pharma (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 30.4% to Rs. 729 crore vs Rs. 559 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 26.6% to Rs. 95.1 crore vs Rs. 75.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 13% vs 13.4% YoY
- Net Profit grew 14.9% to Rs. 62.3 crore vs Rs. 54.2 crore YoY
Sansera Engineering (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 32.2% to Rs. 1,091 crore vs Rs. 825 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 47.9% to Rs. 211 crore vs Rs. 142 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 19.3% vs 17.3% YoY
- Net Profit grew 51.7% to Rs. 108 crore vs Rs. 71.2 crore YoY
Hindustan Foods (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 18.1% to Rs. 1,266 crore vs Rs. 1,072 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 28.1% to Rs. 112 crore vs Rs. 87.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 8.9% vs 8.2% YoY
- Net Profit grew 18.4% to Rs. 45 crore vs Rs. 38 crore YoY
Godfrey Phillips (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 4.1% to Rs. 1,342 crore vs Rs. 1,289 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 32.2% to Rs. 213 crore vs Rs. 314 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 15.9% vs 24.4% YoY
- Net Profit declined 37.7% to Rs. 190 crore vs Rs. 305 crore YoY
- To pay interim dividend of Rs. 10/share
Muthoot Microfin (Standalone)
- Total Income grew 27% to Rs. 733 crore vs Rs. 577.3 crore YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 111 crore vs Rs. 30.5 crore YoY
Sula Vineyards (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 2.9% to Rs. 135 crore vs Rs. 131 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 3.8% to Rs. 27.1 crore vs Rs. 26.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 20.1% vs 19.9% YoY
- Net Profit grew 33.3% to Rs. 8 crore vs Rs. 6 crore YoY
Gujarat Energy (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 0.8% to Rs. 9,621 crore vs Rs. 9,545 crore QoQ
- EBITDA declined 38.9% to Rs. 844 crore vs Rs. 1,381 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin at 8.8% vs 14.5% QoQ
- Net Profit declined 50.1% to Rs. 498 crore vs Rs. 999 crore QoQ
Thermax (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 11.4% to Rs. 2,756 crore vs Rs. 2,474 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 13.5% to Rs. 194 crore vs Rs. 171 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 7% vs 6.9% YoY
- Net Profit declined 4.6% to Rs. 115 crore vs Rs. 120 crore YoY
Ramco Cements (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 10% to Rs. 2,463 crore vs Rs. 2,239 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 15.9% to Rs. 326.3 crore vs Rs. 388 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 13.3% vs 17.3% YoY
- Net Profit declined 47.7% to Rs. 40.4 crore vs Rs. 77.3 crore YoY
Venus Pipes (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 23.6% to Rs. 361 crore vs Rs. 292 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 7.9% to Rs. 51.8 crore vs Rs. 48 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 14.3% vs 16.4% YoY
- Net Profit was flat at Rs. 26 crore YoY
Dr Agarwal's (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 31.3% to Rs. 655 crore vs Rs. 499 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 28.8% to Rs. 176 crore vs Rs. 137 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 26.9% vs 27.4% YoY
- Net Profit grew 57.1% to Rs. 55 crore vs Rs. 35 crore YoY
Britannia (Consolidated)
- Revenue at Rs. 5,598 crore vs estimate of Rs. 5,443 crore
- EBITDA at Rs. 1,023 crore vs estimate of Rs. 1,018 crore
- EBITDA Margin at 18.3% vs estimate of 18.7%
- Net Profit at Rs. 721 crore vs estimate of Rs. 720 crore
- Revenue grew 15.6% to Rs. 5,598 crore vs Rs. 4,841 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 7.1% to Rs. 1,023 crore vs Rs. 955 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 18.3% vs 19.7% YoY
- Net Profit grew 10.2% to Rs. 721 crore vs Rs. 654 crore YoY
Kalpataru Projects (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 7.3% to Rs. 7,004 crore vs Rs. 6,529 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 3.5% to Rs. 581 crore vs Rs. 561 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 8.3% vs 8.6% YoY
- Net Profit grew 20.4% to Rs. 289 crore vs Rs. 240 crore YoY
Tasty Bite (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 32.8% to Rs. 176.3 crore vs Rs. 132.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 51.7% to Rs. 13.2 crore vs Rs. 8.7 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 7.5% vs 6.6% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 8.9 crore vs Rs. 3.6 crore YoY
Tcpl Packaging (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 21.8% to Rs. 561 crore vs Rs. 461 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 38.8% to Rs. 96.5 crore vs Rs. 69.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 17.2% vs 15.1% YoY
- Net Profit grew 57.8% to Rs. 45.3 crore vs Rs. 28.7 crore YoY
Abbott India (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 11% to Rs. 1,951 crore vs Rs. 1,757 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 13% to Rs. 568 crore vs Rs. 502 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 29.1% vs 28.6% YoY
- Net Profit grew 9.3% to Rs. 454 crore vs Rs. 415 crore YoY
Ikio Tech (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 27.1% to Rs. 209 crore vs Rs. 164 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 52.5% to Rs. 27.9 crore vs Rs. 18.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 13.4% vs 11.1% YoY
- Net Profit grew 19% to Rs. 11.9 crore vs Rs. 10 crore YoY
Prestige Estates (Consolidated)
- Revenue declined 15.3% to Rs. 2,060 crore vs Rs. 2,432 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 1.8% to Rs. 926 crore vs Rs. 910 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 45% vs 37.4% YoY
- Net Profit declined 47.9% to Rs. 224 crore vs Rs. 430 crore YoY
Fujiyama Power (Consolidated)
- Revenue at Rs. 1,307 crore vs Rs. 568 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 222.6 crore vs Rs. 103.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 17% vs 18.2% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 133 crore vs Rs. 63 crore YoY
Aditya Infotech (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 90% to Rs. 1,746 crore vs Rs. 920 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 303.4 crore vs Rs. 108.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 17.4% vs 11.8% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 186 crore vs Rs. 70 crore YoY
Kingfa Science (Standalone)
- Revenue grew 55.3% to Rs. 723 crore vs Rs. 465.7 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 3.5% to Rs. 58.5 crore vs Rs. 60.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 8.1% vs 13% YoY
- Net Profit grew 14.6% to Rs. 47 crore vs Rs. 41 crore YoY
ADF Foods (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 23.6% to Rs. 201 crore vs Rs. 163 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 2.9% to Rs. 39 crore vs Rs. 40.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 19.4% vs 24.7% YoY
- Net Profit declined 4.2% to Rs. 25.3 crore vs Rs. 26.4 crore YoY
Veedol Corporation (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 27.5% to Rs. 649 crore vs Rs. 509 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 13.1% to Rs. 60.1 crore vs Rs. 53.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 9.3% vs 10.4% YoY
- Net Profit grew 19.9% to Rs. 49 crore vs Rs. 41 crore YoY
Paras Healthcare (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 22.8% to Rs. 511 crore vs Rs. 416 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 47.6% to Rs. 121 crore vs Rs. 82 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 23.7% vs 19.7% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 40.4 crore vs Rs. 12.4 crore YoY
Euro Pratik Sales (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 19.8% to Rs. 115.7 crore vs Rs. 96.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 10.7% to Rs. 34.2 crore vs Rs. 30.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 29.5% vs 32% YoY
- Net Profit grew 5.7% to Rs. 24.3 crore vs Rs. 23 crore YoY
Kusumgar (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 80.6% to Rs. 251 crore vs Rs. 139 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 67.4 crore vs Rs. 28.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 26.9% vs 20.7% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 40.5 crore vs Rs. 11 crore YoY
Cello World (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 7.8% to Rs. 633 crore vs Rs. 587 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 4.4% to Rs. 121.8 crore vs Rs. 127.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 19.2% vs 21.7% YoY
- Net Profit declined 9.9% to Rs. 82 crore vs Rs. 91 crore YoY
JNK India (Consolidated)
- Revenue declined 3.4% to Rs. 172 crore vs Rs. 178 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 6.7% to Rs. 15.4 crore vs Rs. 16.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 9% vs 9.3% YoY
- Net Profit declined 4.4% to Rs. 13 crore vs Rs. 13.6 crore YoY
Karamtara Engineering (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 62% to Rs. 1,647 crore vs Rs. 1,017 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 45.9% to Rs. 196 crore vs Rs. 134.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 11.9% vs 13.2% YoY
- Net Profit grew 37.1% to Rs. 94.6 crore vs Rs. 69 crore YoY
UGRO Capital (Consolidated)
- Total Income grew 8% to Rs. 578 crore vs Rs. 535 crore QoQ
- Net Profit declined 25% to Rs. 51 crore vs Rs. 68 crore QoQ
Pearl Global (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 37.2% to Rs. 1,802 crore vs Rs. 1,313 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 50.2% to Rs. 181.8 crore vs Rs. 121 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 10.1% vs 9.2% YoY
- Net Profit grew 71.9% to Rs. 126 crore vs Rs. 73.3 crore YoY
- To pay interim dividend of Rs. 5/share
Laxmi Organic (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 54.7% to Rs. 1,083 crore vs Rs. 700 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 109 crore vs Rs. 38 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 10.1% vs 5.4% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 57 crore vs Rs. 11 crore YoY
Sonata Software (Consolidated)
- Revenue declined 25.4% to Rs. 2,445 crore vs Rs. 3,279 crore QoQ
- EBITDA grew 4.9% to Rs. 149 crore vs Rs. 142 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin at 6.1% vs 4.3% QoQ
- Net Profit grew 7.4% to Rs. 116 crore vs Rs. 108 crore QoQ
Rashi Peripherals (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 48.8% to Rs. 6,185 crore vs Rs. 4,155 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 220 crore vs Rs. 104 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 3.6% vs 2.5% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 125 crore vs Rs. 58.5 crore YoY
Symbiotec Pharmalab (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 43.2% to Rs. 280 crore vs Rs. 196 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 44.7% to Rs. 72.5 crore vs Rs. 50.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 25.9% vs 25.6% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 51.7 crore vs Rs. 19.2 crore YoY
Arvind Smartspaces (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 12% to Rs. 157.4 crore vs Rs. 140.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 86.5% to Rs. 55.2 crore vs Rs. 29.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 35.1% vs 21.1% YoY
- Net Profit grew 26.1% to Rs. 17.9 crore vs Rs. 14.2 crore YoY
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Welspun Enterprises (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 32% to Rs. 1,035 crore vs Rs. 784 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs. 384 crore vs Rs. 173 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 37.1% vs 22% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 294 crore vs Rs. 87.9 crore YoY
Healthcare Global (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 13.1% to Rs. 732 crore vs Rs. 647 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 9.1% to Rs. 133.4 crore vs Rs. 122.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 18.2% vs 18.9%
- Net Profit declined 70.6% to Rs. 4.8 crore vs Rs. 16.3 crore YoY
Repco Home Finance (Consolidated)
- Total Income grew 8.1% to Rs. 478 crore vs Rs. 442 crore YoY
- Net Profit grew 8.7% to Rs. 112 crore vs Rs. 103 crore YoY
- To pay interim dividend of Rs. 5/share
MM Forgings (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 42.8% to Rs. 548 crore vs Rs. 384 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 55.4% to Rs. 104 crore vs Rs. 67.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 19% vs 17.5% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 41.7 crore vs Rs. 18.5 crore YoY
Time Technoplast (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 32% to Rs. 1,994 crore vs Rs. 1,511 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 18.1% to Rs. 263 crore vs Rs. 223 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 13.2% vs 14.7% YoY
- Net Profit grew 26.6% to Rs. 146 crore vs Rs. 115 crore YoY
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Lemon Tree Hotels (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 18% to Rs. 361.4 crore vs Rs. 306.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 22.2% to Rs. 159.7 crore vs Rs. 130.7 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 44.2% vs 42.7% YoY
- Net Profit grew 63.6% to Rs. 56.6 crore vs Rs. 34.6 crore YoY
- One-time gain of Rs. 22.1 crore in Q2
Fortis Healthcare (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 17.3% to Rs. 2,735 crore vs Rs. 2,331 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 12.1% to Rs. 623 crore vs Rs. 556 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 22.8% vs 23.9% YoY
- Net Profit declined 3.1% to Rs. 312 crore vs Rs. 322 crore YoY
Gokaldas Exports (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 13% to Rs. 1,113 crore vs Rs. 984 crore YoY
- EBITDA grew 62.2% to Rs. 104.8 crore vs Rs. 64.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 9.4% vs 6.6% YoY
- Net Profit at Rs. 41.2 crore vs Rs. 8.1 crore YoY
Powerica (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 1.9% to Rs. 848 crore vs Rs. 832 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 2.3% to Rs. 125.5 crore vs Rs. 128.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 14.8% vs 15.5% YoY
- Net Profit declined 12.4% to Rs. 69.8 crore vs Rs. 79.7 crore YoY
Valor Estate (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 14.3% to Rs. 156.4 crore vs Rs. 136.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 39.2% to Rs. 25.8 crore vs Rs. 42.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 16.5% vs 31% YoY
- Net Profit declined 16.3% to Rs. 8.45 crore vs Rs. 10.1 crore YoY
Ashoka Buildcon (Consolidated)
- Revenue declined 18.7% to Rs. 1,505 crore vs Rs. 1,851 crore YoY
- EBITDA declined 64.1% to Rs. 210.1 crore vs Rs. 585 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 14% vs 31.6% YoY
- Net Loss at Rs. 119 crore vs profit of Rs. 78.1 crore YoY
- One-time loss of Rs. 319 crore in Q2
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (Consolidated)
- Revenue grew 78.2% to Rs. 1,592 crore vs Rs. 894 crore QoQ
- EBIT grew 34.9% to Rs. 352 crore vs Rs. 261 crore QoQ
- EBIT Margin at 22.1% vs 29.2% QoQ
- Net Profit grew 10.1% to Rs. 213 crore vs Rs. 194 crore QoQ
Business Updates
Jash Engineering
Consolidated order book at Rs. 955 crore as of October 1
Received international orders worth Rs. 42 crore in September
Received domestic orders worth Rs. 40 crore
Received total consolidated orders worth Rs. 82 crore
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Allots compulsory convertible preference shares worth Rs. 204 crore
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Selected to support strategic connectivity platform programme with a European automotive software company
Arvind Fashions
Arm's securities premium account to be reduced to offset Rs. 1,440 crore loss
HCC
Appoints Vivek Singhal as CEO from November 5
Optiemus Infracom
To raise funds worth Rs. 200 crore through equity and other instruments
Titan
Noel Tata to retire as Vice-Chairman from November 12
To raise funds worth up to Rs. 2,500 crore via NCDs
NCC
Reappoints A A V Ranga Raju as MD for five years
ONGC
To give Rs. 10,000 crore loan to arm ONGC Videsh
Astrazeneca Pharma
Appoints Atul Tandon as CFO from November 9
Bajaj Finance
To consider warrant issue to Bajaj Finserv
To consider warrant issue price on November 10
Sula Vineyards
To enter de-alcoholised wine segment
Gujarat Energy
Approves execution of long-term LNG sourcing pacts
To sign long-term LNG sourcing pacts for nearly 0.8 MTPA
To sign regasification pact at Mundra LNG
Kalpataru Projects
Elevates Amit Uplenchwar as Joint MD and CEO-designate
Appoints Uplenchwar as Joint MD and CEO from January 1
Dr Agarwal'S
Redesignates Aman Agarwal as Executive Chairman for three years
Ashoka Buildcon
Declared L-1 bidder for Rs. 866 crore project from NHAI
Puravankara
Launches Purva Cityspire Phase 1, 2 and 3
Veedol Corporation
Rajendra Nath Ghosal resigns as MD from November 19
Appoints Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla as MD for five years
Aequs
Approves allotment of 2.8 crore warrants at an issue price of Rs. 231.55 per warrant
Rashi Peripherals
To raise up to Rs. 900 crore via equity
JNK India
Anand Agarwal resigns as interim CFO
Appoints Praveen Sood as CFO from November 12
Time Technoplast
Reappoints Bharat Kumar Vageria as MD for five years
NLC India
Arm NIRL signs PPA for 100 MW wind power project with SJVN
Arm NIRL advances development of 200 MW wind project
Welspun Enterprises
Company's shareholding in NXT Infra MCP reduced to zero
NXT Infra MCP to cease to be an associate of the company
Texmaco Rail
Gets three orders aggregating to Rs. 429 crore
Gail
Arm GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals commissions 1.25 MTPA purified terephthalic acid manufacturing plant
Earnings Tomorrow
- 3M India
- AJAX Engineering
- The Anup Engineering
- Aster DM Quality Care
- Azad Engineering
- Blue Dart Express
- Bluspring Enterprises
- Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
- Bosch
- AvenuesAI
- Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
- Cohance Lifesciences
- Data Patterns (India)
- Dynamatic Technologies
- Elgi Equipments
- Gland Pharma
- Godrej Agrovet
- Hindalco Industries
- Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
- Honasa Consumer
- Ingersoll-Rand (India)
- Jubilant FoodWorks
- Kirloskar Industries
- Nuvama Wealth Management
- Precision Wires India
- Prism Johnson
- Rain Industries
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
- Repco Home Finance
- Rossell Techsys
- Scoda Tubes
- Siemens
- Sirca Paints India
- Star Cement
- Supriya Lifescience
- TTK Prestige
- Voltas
- Vardhman Textiles
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