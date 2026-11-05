Parents Got Tricked Into Buying ULIP Plan By Bank? What Are Your Options

A Reddit post is going viral after raising concerns regarding the mis-selling of policies by banks. The post was shared in the ‘personal finance community', where a man revealed that his mother was nearly tricked into buying a unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP).

“My mother recently went to her home bank branch to do a KYC update and renew an old FD. Since I happened to be free, I tagged along. Out of nowhere, the branch manager invited us into his office, offered tea and started pitching a " high-yield savings plan" reserved strictly for senior citizens that promised 11-12% tax-free returns,” the post read.

The post added that the manager was hesitant to share the product brochure, but eventually they discovered that he was trying to sell them a ULIP with a 10-year lock-in and Rs 1.5 lakh annual premium.

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The post further stated how concerning it was that banks are targeting vulnerable senior citizens with such products, and there are very few safeguards.

“It was an eye-opener regarding how banks target elderly people who naturally trust branch managers. How do you protect your parents from these commission-driven traps….,” the post read, seeking suggestions on next steps.

What To Do In Such Situations:

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) are designed to serve two goals in a single product: investment and insurance. Most of your contributions go towards investments into stocks, bonds and mutual funds, and you also get a life cover.

ULIPs also face widespread criticism as a significant part of your returns are eaten up due to commissions involved in such policies. As a result, many people advocate against such plans, arguing that more cost-efficient options like direct mutual fund investments and separate term life insurance plans already exist.

In most ULIPs, one needs to contribute a set premium in the first five years, while the policy matures after 10 years. In case you or your parents were tricked into buying such a policy, here are some things you can do next:

Free-look period: The free-look period gives you an opportunity to cancel an insurance policy if you realise that it is unsuitable or was mis-sold. Generally, insurers provide a 15 to 30-day free-look period from the date of receiving the policy document.

Escalate to the bank or insurance company's grievance redressal cell: If the policy was sold through misleading promises, incomplete information or misrepresentation, you can file a formal complaint. You should make sure to attach policy documents, sales messages, emails and other supporting evidence to receive resolution faster.

You can file a complaint against the insurer through the Council for Insurance Ombudsmen portal. It is designed to help you resolve disputes over mis-selling, service quality, etc.

Talk to your parents: Financial literacy is an important topic for everyone. You should frequently discuss such issues with your parents to ensure that they remain aware about common financial scams, mis-selling practices and misleading investment schemes.

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