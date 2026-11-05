Post Office MIS: How Much Monthly Income Can Rs 9 Lakh Generate?

Investing Rs 9 lakh in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) can help you earn a fixed monthly payout for five years. The scheme is meant for investors who want regular income without exposing their savings to market fluctuations. Here's how much you can earn each month by investing Rs 9 lakh.

As of November 2026, the Post Office MIS provides an interest rate of 7.4% per annum, which is paid monthly. Let us understand this with a simple example.

Imagine Rajesh, a 55-year-old investor, has received Rs 9 lakh from his retirement money. Rather than depositing all money in a savings account, he invests the whole amount in Post Office MIS.

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The following are details of his investment:

Investment amount: Rs 9,00,000

Annual interest rate: 7.4%

Monthly income: Rs 5,550

Annual interest: Rs 66,600

Total interest in 5 years: Rs 3,33,000

Amount returned at maturity: Rs 9,00,000

This means Rajesh will receive Rs 5,550 per month for 5 years. After the expiry of 5 years, he would receive his initial investment amount of Rs 9 lakh.

Few Things Investors Should Remember

The scheme has a 5-year term, and the interest rate is decided at the time of opening the account. There is an upper limit of Rs 9 lakh for a single account and Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.

Nevertheless, the amount earned from interest is taxed based on your income tax slab. Additionally, you can withdraw money even earlier, but only after one year of investment.

Is Post Office MIS Worth Considering?

In case your priority is earning a steady monthly income and not getting high market-linked returns, MIS is a good choice. However, always calculate your post-tax earnings before investing.

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