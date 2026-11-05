Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Look With Daughter Raha: Alia Bhatt Shares Behind-The-Scenes Pics

Ramayana has become a special project for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, with Alia recently sharing a glimpse of Ranbir and their daughter Raha from the film's sets.

'Alia Bhatt Reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana'

Alia Bhatt shared two pictures from the sets of Ramayana, featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor in his Lord Rama look with their daughter Raha. She also praised Ranbir and the team behind the film.

In her Instagram post, Alia wrote, “you poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her ❤️ so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”

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'Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Rama'

Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about the challenge of playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Speaking to BBC Asian Network, the actor said he wanted to stay close to the original text while playing the character.

He said, “If I'm playing a character like in Animal or Brahmastra, there's a certain amount of creative freedom. But here, the text was written thousands of years ago, so you try to stick to it. You have to drown out those inner voices of fear. Thoughts about whether you are going to please one community or another can creep into your work. You have to believe in the story, have devotion towards it, and then keep your performance simple.”

Ranbir also spoke about the pressure of playing a divine character. “When you know you are playing God, there is a certain way you are expected to perform. You become conscious of how you look, how you walk, and how you carry yourself. Suddenly, you can start taking yourself too seriously.”

The actor also opened up about his fears before taking on the role. “I was filled with fear. I wondered whether I was too old for the role and whether I would be able to do justice to it. I had so many insecurities and questions about myself. But the opportunity was right in front of me, and I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was also very aware of the kind of reactions it would invite.”

'Raha Has Been Part Of The Ramayana Journey'

Speaking to BBC News India, Ranbir said Raha has visited the sets several times and even shot a scene with him, Sai Pallavi and Lakshman.

He said, “Me and Alia always tell her stories; she has visited the set many times. She has given a shot with Sai (Pallavi), me and Lakshman also. So she has really been part of this journey."

Ranbir added that Raha is interested in the Ramayana and that the film will be her first movie on the big screen. She is set to turn four on November 6, a day after the film's release.

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