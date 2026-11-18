Bengaluru will experience scheduled power interruptions between November 17 and 19, 2026 as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and BESCOM undertake substation maintenance and repair work in several parts of the city. The outages will affect residential households, commercial areas and industrial areas across the city.

November 18: RBI Substation Maintenance

Electricity supply will be disrupted between 10 am and 4 pm today on November 18, due to scheduled maintenance at the RBI substation.

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The affected areas include RBI Layout, Kothanur, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nrupathunga Nagar, Jambusavari Dinne, Chunchaghatta, Brigade Millennium and Brigade Gardenia apartments, along with surrounding localities.

November 19: Additional Scheduled Outages

The power cuts are scheduled between 11 am and 4 pm on Thursday, November 19, in Kavalbyrasandra, Sultanpalya, DJ Halli, KG Halli and Shampura.

Elita Promenade, KR Layout, Sharadanagar and Chunchaghatta are also expected to experience interruptions between 10 am and 4 pm.

What Residents Should Know

Residents are advised to charge essential electronic devices, make alternative arrangements for water pumps and lifts, and plan for electricity-dependent medical equipment.

Maintenance schedules may change, so consumers should reconfirm outage timings through official BESCOM channels.

As per Nammaward, earlier on Tuesday, November 17, maintenance work at the 66/11 kV Hennur Road substation was scheduled between 11 am and 3 pm. The quarterly maintenance of 66 kV lines and transformer bays affected Hennur Bande, Kothanur, Byrathi, Horamavu, K. Narayanapura, Bilishivale, Doddagubbi Cross and several surrounding residential layouts.

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Separately, emergency maintenance at the Mahalakshmi Layout substation was scheduled between 10 am and 4 pm, affecting areas including Manjunath Nagar, Karnataka Layout, Kamala Nagar. Mahalakshmi Puram, Rajajinagar 2nd Block, Kurubarahalli, Yeshwanthpur Industrial Area and West of Chord Road were also out of the electricity.

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