Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify further, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on 20 November.

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha and Tamil Nadu are also on alert.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to become a Severe Cyclonic Storm on Wednesday and a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by Thursday evening. Landfall is forecast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

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Some reports put the crossing between Nellore and Tuni, covering the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts. The IMD has issued an Orange Message cyclone alert for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Winds And Rainfall

The IMD has warned of winds of up to 130 kmph and extremely heavy rainfall. Other reports cite winds of up to 145 kmph. The estimates differ, and the figures may change as the storm strengthens.

Odisha Readies Evacuations

In Odisha, the state government has stepped up preparations. District administrations have identified 2,04,070 people (2.04 lakh) for possible evacuation from vulnerable areas across eight districts, according to IANS.

In Ganjam district, authorities have identified landslide-prone locations and low-lying areas at risk of inundation.

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Tamil Nadu Fishermen Told To Stay Ashore

Tamil Nadu's Fisheries Department has advised fishermen not to venture out to sea as winds rise. Vessels have been anchored at Thoothukudi harbour. In Visakhapatnam, visuals from RK Beach showed rough waves breaking on the shore.

Third Cyclone In Weeks

Akvan is the third cyclone to affect Andhra Pradesh in recent weeks, after Cyclones Arnab and Murasu caused extensive damage. The IMD said in a bulletin on 16 November that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into Cyclone Akvan.

What The Models Show

The Tamil Nadu Flood Modellers, an independent weather forecasting group, cited the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model, which suggests a north-westward track towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

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The model indicates rain increasing over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on 19 November. It shows rain bands spreading to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal on 20 November. The system is expected to weaken after moving inland on 21 November, though rain may continue over parts of eastern and north-eastern India.

The group cautioned that the track, intensity and rainfall could change, and advised following official IMD updates.

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