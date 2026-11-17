A deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, named Akvan and further into a very severe cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said that squally winds are expected to strike the coastal regions of the state, accompanied by heavy rains on Monday.

The southern state was battered by two cyclones in quick succession recently like Arnab and Murasu which has flattened lakhs of acres of crops and causing a loss estimated at nearly Rs 7,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The state has sought Central assistance.

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Regarding Tamil Nadu, the IMD said heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts from November 17.

Where Is Cyclone Akvan Now?

According to the latest bulletin, cyclonic storm Akvan was over central parts of South and adjoining Westcentral BoB remained practically stationary at 11:30 pm as of November 16, 610 km E of Chennai, 630 km NE of Trincomalee, 660 km SE of Machilipatnam, 670 km SSE of Visakhapatnam & 790 km S of Gopalpur. It is likely to intensify into SCS by evening of November 17 VSCS around morning of 19 Nov.

The likely landfall will be over AP and Yanam between Nellore and Tuni around noon of November 20 with wind speed 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Cyclonic Storm Akvan Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map from windy.com, which shows the movement and route of Cyclone Akvan over the next few days.

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Akvan here on Windy.

Which States Will Be Affected

The Odisha government geared up for the possible impact of Cyclone Akvan, the third cyclonic storm formed over the Bay of Bengal in three weeks, with the deployment of 74 rescue teams and early evacuation of vulnerable people in the southern districts. In Odisha, the focus will be on the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Puri.

The Met office issued orange (rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm) and yellow (rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm) warnings for various districts in Odisha between November 18 and 21, she said.

In West Bengal, the storm is likely to bring heavy rain to South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts.

Regarding Tamil Nadu, the IMD said heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts from November 17. In addition, heavy rain is likely in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts, and the neighbouring union territory Puducherry from November 18.

In tamil Nadu, heavy rain is likely in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts, and the neighbouring union territory Puducherry from November 18.

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