Cyclone Akvan: When And Where Will The Cyclone Make Landfall? Date, Time And Location

Cyclone Akvan is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on Monday evening and is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast.

The maximum sustained wind speed at landfall could reach 120–130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph. The IMD has issued a pre-cyclone watch for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of south Odisha, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions.

Akvan is the third cyclone India is expected to face in the past month. It follows Cyclone Arnab and Cyclone Murasu.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The weather system, currently classified as a Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm by November 17.

In its latest update on November 16, the IMD said the system was moving north-northwestwards and was likely to intensify further before changing direction towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Cyclone Akvan Landfall: Date, Time And Location

In a post on X, the IMD said the Deep Depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal had moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 6 kmph during the previous six hours.

At 8:30 am IST on November 16, the system was centred over the same region, near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 86.4°E. It was approximately 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 690 km west of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 800 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 910 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The IMD shared the following update on the cyclone's movement and expected landfall, "It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal in the evening of November 16 and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of November 17."

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan: Origin Of The Name And What You Need To Know

"Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni, by noon of November 20, 2026 as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph."

The IMD has also forecast wind speeds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph by November 19. By November 20, wind speeds could increase to 120–130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph.

Cyclone Akvan: Rainfall Forecast

The approaching cyclone is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal.

According to the IMD's Tropical Weather Outlook issued on November 16, the Deep Depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Akvan as it moves towards India's eastern coastline.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 17 and 20. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 18 and 20, with isolated extremely heavy downpours.

Odisha is also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 18 to 21. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast in Rayalaseema on November 19 and 20, Telangana on November 20, and Gangetic West Bengal between November 19 and 20.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan: IMD Forecasts New Cyclonic Storm Over Bay Of Bengal By Monday

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.