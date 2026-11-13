Cyclone Akvan: IMD Forecasts New Cyclonic Storm Over Bay Of Bengal By Monday

A new weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday, November 16. If it develops into a cyclone, it will be named Akvan, a name contributed by Iran.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13. The system was still located over the same region at 8:30 a.m.

The developing system is under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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According to the IMD's latest forecast, the low-pressure area is very likely to move northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area by November 14.

It is then expected to intensify into a depression over the same region by the morning of November 15.

The system is likely to move north-northwestwards thereafter and strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16.

Cyclone Akvan: What Is The Expected Track?

The system's eventual movement and landfall location are yet to be established.

Some weather models indicate that the system could move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, potentially keeping Tamil Nadu away from the main rain-bearing region.

IMD Weather Forecast: Strong Winds Over Bay Of Bengal

The developing system is expected to bring strong winds and rough weather conditions over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

According to the IMD, squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely over the Andaman Sea on November 13 and 14 and over the southeast Bay of Bengal between November 13 and 16.

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Winds may rise to 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, over the southwest Bay of Bengal between November 15 and 17. Similar wind conditions are forecast over the central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and 17.

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