Banks Are Raising FD Rates: Should You Lock In Your Money Now Or Wait For Better Returns?

HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank have recently revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates following the RBI's repo rate hike. The latest changes could affect returns for investors looking to lock in their savings through bank deposits.

Repo Rate is 5.50%, following a 25-basis-point hike announced by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in October.

What investors need to know is that the ongoing global economic conditions and aspects like high inflation in India can push the RBI to make further rate hikes in December. This means that FD rates could see further upward movement.

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For conservative investors, retirees and those looking to diversify their portfolios, the next 3 to 4 months can be a good time to lock in FD investments.

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Before finalising your decision, you must compare bank rates, tenure, and premature withdrawal penalties. Given the possibility of further rate hikes, you can also decide to avoid rushing into long-term deposits all at once and instead focus on investing at gradual intervals.

Latest FD Rates In November 2026:

Bank FD tenure Interest rate HDFC Bank 2–3 years 6.55% HDFC Bank 55 months 6.60% SBI 2 to less than 3 years 6.40% Bank of Maharashtra 1 year 6.40% Bank of Maharashtra 400 days 6.65% Axis Bank 15 to less than 18 months 6.45% ICICI Bank 3 years 1 day–5 years 6.60% Bank of Baroda 1–3 years 6.25% YES Bank 1.5–25 months 7.25% Canara Bank 555 days 6.75%

Note: Rates are tentative and based on the information collected from individual banks' websites.

What To Expect From RBI's December Meeting:

The RBI is widely expected to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points in its Dec. 2 to 4, 2026 policy review, potentially taking it to 5.75%. This means FD rates could go higher as banks compete to attract deposits.

Investment:

If you have Rs 5 lakh to invest in FDs, consider splitting the amount into three separate deposits based on your investment goals. You could invest the first portion now to lock in the recently revised rates. Additionally, you can keep the remaining two portions for staggered investments over the next few months, potentially locking even higher returns on subsequent deposits.

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