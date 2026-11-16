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Banks Are Raising FD Rates: Should You Lock In Your Money Now Or Wait For Better Returns?

Ongoing global economic conditions and aspects like high inflation in India can push the RBI to make further rate hikes in December. This could mean more returns on future FDs.

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Banks Are Raising FD Rates: Should You Lock In Your Money Now Or Wait For Better Returns?
You must compare bank rates, tenure, and premature withdrawal penalties.
Image: Pexels

HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank have recently revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates following the RBI's repo rate hike. The latest changes could affect returns for investors looking to lock in their savings through bank deposits.

Repo Rate is 5.50%, following a 25-basis-point hike announced by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in October.

What investors need to know is that the ongoing global economic conditions and aspects like high inflation in India can push the RBI to make further rate hikes in December. This means that FD rates could see further upward movement.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

For conservative investors, retirees and those looking to diversify their portfolios, the next 3 to 4 months can be a good time to lock in FD investments.

ALSO READ: Retail Inflation Crosses RBI Red Line: October CPI Hits 6.09%, Highest In Two Years

Before finalising your decision, you must compare bank rates, tenure, and premature withdrawal penalties. Given the possibility of further rate hikes, you can also decide to avoid rushing into long-term deposits all at once and instead focus on investing at gradual intervals.

Latest FD Rates In November 2026:

Bank

FD tenure

Interest rate

HDFC Bank

2–3 years

6.55%

HDFC Bank

55 months

6.60%

SBI

2 to less than 3 years

6.40%

Bank of Maharashtra

1 year

6.40%

Bank of Maharashtra

400 days

6.65%

Axis Bank

15 to less than 18 months

6.45%

ICICI Bank

3 years 1 day–5 years

6.60%

Bank of Baroda

1–3 years

6.25%

YES Bank

1.5–25 months

7.25%

Canara Bank

555 days

6.75%

Note: Rates are tentative and based on the information collected from individual banks' websites.

What To Expect From RBI's December Meeting:

The RBI is widely expected to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points in its Dec. 2 to 4, 2026 policy review, potentially taking it to 5.75%. This means FD rates could go higher as banks compete to attract deposits.

Investment:

If you have Rs 5 lakh to invest in FDs, consider splitting the amount into three separate deposits based on your investment goals. You could invest the first portion now to lock in the recently revised rates. Additionally, you can keep the remaining two portions for staggered investments over the next few months, potentially locking even higher returns on subsequent deposits.

ALSO READ: SBI MF Thinks Inflation Could Stay Near 6% For Next 9 Months. 3 Reasons Why

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