In oil and gas sector Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Gujarat Energy and Indraprastha Gas remains Motilal Oswal top picks. In all three, current valuations already price in a downside scenario, leaving room for a re-rating as war-related pressures ease. Among OMCs, Motillal Oswal prefers Indian Oil Corportion given its higher refinery exposure, which positions it best to benefit from elevated diesel cracks and lower feedstock and freight costs.

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Motilal Oswal Report

In oil and gas sector Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Gujarat Energy and Indraprastha Gas remains Motilal Oswal top picks.

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In all three, current valuations already price in a downside scenario, leaving room for a re-rating as war-related pressures ease. Among OMCs, Motillal Oswal prefers Indian Oil Corportion given its higher refinery exposure, which positions it best to benefit from elevated diesel cracks and lower feedstock and freight costs.

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ONGC (Buy, Target Price Rs 285):

Valuation implies Brent at ~$62/barrel of oil vs brokerage's $75/bbl assumption. Even after recently cutting FY27/28 domestic production estimates to 39.2/39.9mmt and modeling a ~1% annual volume decline over FY26-28, the stock looks inexpensive.

Current valuation implies Brent of only ~$62/bbl over 4QFY27-FY28, well below its FY28 assumption of $75/bbl. We value the standalone business at 6.5x Dec'27E EPS, investments at a 25% discount to CMP, and the ONGC Videsh stake at 0.5x FY25 book value per share.

Gujarat Energy (Buy, TP Rs 325):

Valuations inexpensive at 9.3x FY28 P/E: The CGD business is valued in line with peers at eight times FY28E EV/EBITDA (Rs 164/share), and gas trading at 4.5x (INR48/sh). Motilal Oswal adds FY28E net cash of Rs 94/sh and investments at 0.8x P/B (Rs 18/sh) to arrive at our SoTP-based TP.

IGL (Buy, TP Rs 170):

Margins at a trough. Motilal Oswal had recently cut its H2 FY27 EBITDA/scm estimate to Rs 2.8/scm on curtailed contracted LNG volumes. Returning Qatar supplies should support normalisation to ~Rs 6/scm in FY28, driving a 10% EPS CAGR over FY26-28.

The brokerage values IGL at 13x Dec'27E standalone P/E and add Rs 46/sh for joint ventures.

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