Praising Lord Ram as a revered figure whose essence transcends religious boundaries, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday said he has heard good things about Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana" but is yet to watch it.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) music creator report, Akhtar said his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, has seen the movie and had only good things to say about it.

"I haven't watched the film yet. My daughter (Zoya) has seen it and she has been praising it; she praises things with great difficulty. I haven't heard her praising me yet,” Akhtar told PTI.

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Among the many popular songs he has written, Javed Akhtar continues to receive praise for "Pal Pal Hai Bhaari" from Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film "Swades". One of the song's oft-quoted lines is: "Mann se Raavan jo nikaale, Ram uske mann mein hai".

Asked why his lyrics struck a chord with listeners while the music of "Ramayana" had not generated a similar response, Akhtar said, "The simple explanation is that I'm a good writer, let's start from here. So, my line touches people."

The 81-year-old writer-lyricist also spoke about the enduring appeal of Ram.

“Ram is not just a person, Ram is an ideal, a morality, Ram is a way of living. Ram is a certain aesthetics, certain morality. So, when you look at it and appreciate it, it will touch your heart...

“Many people may be angry with me, but the essence of Ram runs in the blood of every Indian, irrespective of religion. While he is sometimes personified as an individual, he is far greater than that; he is a way of life,” he said.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed "Ramayana" features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

On a question about lack of literary adaptations in Hindi cinema, Akhtar said filmmakers rely on “generic” formulas.

“Earlier also, there used to be very low adaptation of literature into films. We've had ‘Devdas', ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam', and a few films, the rest were generic. Hindi movies are generic because they want to please everybody, they want people in Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka and UP to like them,” he said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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