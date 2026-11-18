Stocks of jewellery companies took a hit on Wednesday amid a consistent decline in gold and silver prices. Shares of Sky Gold, Senco Gold, Kalyan Jewellers, and Titan Company slumped up to 4% in trade.

Sky gold led losses and declined as low as 4% to Rs 931.05 apiece on the NSE. Later, the stock pared some losses to trade 3.51% lower at Rs 935.40 apiece, compared to a 0.44% decline in the benchmark Nifty index as of 10:17 a.m.

Titan Company traded over 3% lower, Kalyan Jewellers traded 2.5% lower, and Senco Gold was down 2.13% after falling up to an intraday low of Rs 317.45.

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Gold, Silver Extend Decline

MCX gold rate for December futures contracts declined as much as Rs 3,158, or 2.35% to Rs 1,31,065 per 10 grams level. MCX silver price for December futures contracts slumped as much as Rs 6,169, or 3.63% to Rs 1,63,533 per kg.'

MCX gold price has crashed 27.5% from its record high level of Rs 1,80,779 level touched in January this year. Silver prices have also slumped 61% from its high of Rs 4,20,048 level.

"The sharp correction in gold and silver reflects a combination of profit-booking after an exceptionally strong rally, a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and changing expectations around the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate trajectory," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

He highlighted that precious metals have also witnessed position unwinding as investors reassess safe-haven exposure and reduce leveraged positions. Silver's steeper decline reflects its higher volatility and dual exposure to investment demand and industrial consumption.

"The decline is therefore not simply a loss of safe-haven demand; it is also a liquidity-driven correction, with investors selling bullion to raise cash amid volatility in other asset classes. Silver is under greater pressure because of its higher beta and concerns around industrial demand," Mishra stated.

Outlook

"Gold's immediate psychological support is around $3,750/oz, followed by major around $3540/oz, while a sustained recovery above $4,000–4,050 would improve the near-term outlook. Silver needs to defend the $41–43/oz zone; a break could open further downside, while $50–54 is the immediate recovery hurdle," the expert underlined.

The longer-term outlook, however, is not entirely negative according to Mishra, as central-bank gold purchases and structural industrial demand for silver remain supportive.

"The immediate trend is weak, so investors should avoid aggressive bottom-fishing and prefer staggered accumulation after signs of price stabilisation. A sustained decline in US yields and dollar strength would be the key trigger for a meaningful recovery," he said.

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