The initial public offering of Crystal Crop Protection opens for subscription on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will close on Nov. 20. The agrochemicals and seeds company is looking to raise Rs 455.49 crore through the public issue, with a price band of Rs 259 to Rs 272 per share.

Ahead of the issue opening, the grey market premium of Crystal Crop Protection stood at Rs 19 per share, as of 9:33 a.m., Nov. 18. At this premium, the shares are estimated to list at Rs 291 apiece, indicating a potential listing gain of 6.98% over the upper end of the price band.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP Today, Expected Listing Gains

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The current GMP of Crystal Crop is at Rs 19 per share, and according to this premium, the listing price of the company would be Rs 291 per share, against the upper price band of Rs 272. Thus, investors applying for one lot, which consists of 55 shares, can potentially gain Rs 1,045, assuming the shares list at the estimated price.

The grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment ahead of listing. It is not regulated by stock exchanges or SEBI and does not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

However, the GMP has moderated from Rs 40 on Nov. 13 to the current Rs 19, indicating a decline in the premium ahead of the IPO opening.

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Crystal Crop Protection IPO Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details

Crystal Crop Protection has fixed the price band at Rs 259 to Rs 272 per equity share. The lot size is 55 shares, making the minimum investment Rs 14,245 at the lower end and Rs 14,960 at the upper end of the price band.

The Rs 455.49 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 354.77 crore and an offer for sale of 37.03 lakh shares aggregating to approximately Rs 100.71 crore.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to repay borrowings, including debt at its subsidiary Saffire Crop Science. A portion will also be allocated towards inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on November 23, while refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts are scheduled for November 25. The shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on November 26.

About Crystal Crop Protection

Established in 1994, Crystal Crop Protection is an agricultural solutions company with businesses spanning crop protection products, seeds, and natural crop solutions.

Its product portfolio includes herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, along with bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers, and micronutrients. The company also sells seeds for field crops, vegetables, and flowers.

Crystal Crop Protection Financial Performance

Crystal Crop Protection reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,151.97 crore in fiscal 2026, compared with Rs 2,690.51 crore in fiscal 2025. This represents a growth of around 17.1%.

Profit after tax increased to Rs 144.91 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 118.39 crore in the previous fiscal year, marking a growth of approximately 22.4%.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose to Rs 456.23 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 315.28 crore in fiscal 2025. Its Ebitda margin improved to 14.47% from 11.72% over the same period.

For the June 2026 quarter, Crystal Crop Protection reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,197.15 crore and profit after tax of Rs 135.78 crore.

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