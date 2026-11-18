CCTV footage from a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, which appears to show a senior police officer asking colleagues to plant marijuana on a young man, has gone viral.

The video is time-stamped 13 November, at about 6.17 p.m. It shows a group of uniformed policemen at the hotel's reception, with a young woman standing at the counter.

The woman reportedly told the officers that both of them were adults and belonged to the same caste, and that they wanted to marry. The police are said to have asked her to unlock her phone and call her family.

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When she did not, Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra is alleged to have told his men: "Put some marijuana in the bag of this boy."

Hotel Owner Alleges Extortion

The hotel owner, Sanju Sanodiya, who runs the Sidarth Hotel, has claimed the raid was linked to an extortion attempt, NDTV reported.

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He alleges that Kotwali TI Satish Tiwari, SDOP Chanchlesh Markam and Traffic Inspector Vijay Baghel demanded Rs 25,000 a month from him, and that the police raided the hotel after he refused.

He also says he released the CCTV footage himself to expose the officers.

Rights Of Consenting Adults

Indian courts have repeatedly held that adults have the right to choose their partners and that the police cannot force them to inform their families. Planting evidence to implicate someone in a narcotics case is a serious offence, and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act carry stringent bail conditions and long jail terms.

The clip has drawn sharp criticism on social media, with users demanding action against the officers and an independent probe.

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