The recent correction in metal stock prices has brought valuations to attractive levels across coverage companies, offering a more attractive risk-reward, particularly for companies with healthy earnings visibility, strong balance sheets and identifiable growth drivers. The brokerage believes current valuations provide an opportunity to selectively add fundamentally strong companies, although near-term volatility in steel realisations, coking coal and base metal prices could weigh on earnings in immediate quarters. Execution of ongoing capacity expansions, volume growth and margin sustainability will remain key to further re-rating.

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Systematix Report

Despite metals and mining's mixed Q2 FY27 performance, Systematix remain constructive on the sector's medium term outlook, supported by domestic demand growth, capacity expansions, improving raw material integration and a gradual recovery in operating performance.

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The recent correction in stock prices has brought valuations to attractive levels across coverage companies, offering a more attractive risk-reward, particularly for companies with healthy earnings visibility, strong balance sheets and identifiable growth drivers.

The brokerage believes current valuations provide an opportunity to selectively add fundamentally strong companies, although near-term volatility in steel realisations, coking coal and base metal prices could weigh on earnings in immediate quarters.

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Execution of ongoing capacity expansions, volume growth and margin sustainability will remain key to further re-rating.

Jindal Steel and Power, Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, NMDC, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Hindustan Zinc, and Jindal Saw are among Systematix' preferred picks.

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Systematix Metals Mining Q2 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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