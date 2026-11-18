Security forces have killed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, ending a manhunt that began after a gun attack on a CRPF checkpoint last week.

The gunfight on Wednesday followed a night-long standoff in which Bhat was holed up inside a mosque.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali said Bhat took shelter in a mosque in the Zangalpora-Laroo area and opened fire at 2.45 a.m. Police said the forces showed maximum restraint to avoid damaging the place of worship.

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Ali said officers made repeated appeals to him to surrender, including a video call. "We tried a lot to convince him that life is still ahead," he told reporters. Bhat refused.

The Attack Behind The Hunt

Three CRPF personnel were injured on 11 November when motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire at a checkpoint in Akhran, near Mir Bazar. The attack took place while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was in the district to inaugurate a literature festival.

CCTV footage later showed Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, scouting several locations in Kulgam the previous day.

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Who Was Bhat?

Police had suspected him of masterminding the Akhran attack, and he had slipped away from a Shopian encounter in July 2026 in which another terrorist, Zakir Ganie, was killed.

He was reportedly 22 and from Khrewan Chader village in Kulgam, and is said to have left home in November 2025 before joining LeT.

CRPF chief GP Singh congratulated the forces on X, remarking that some dishes are "best served cold". Singh had visited Kulgam on 13 November and discussed intensified counter-insurgency operations with field officers.

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