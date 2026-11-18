The latest social media buzz surrounding actor Saif Ali Khan and Gowardhan Ghee has taken an amusing turn with quick-commerce platform Zepto introducing a feature that plays the actor's iconic "Wow" reaction whenever a customer adds the brand's ghee to their shopping cart. The development has caught the attention of social media users, with one user sharing an Instagram video demonstrating the feature.

The video showed that adding a pack of Gowardhan Ghee to a Zepto cart triggered an audio clip of Saif exclaiming "Wow!". The feature has amused users, several of whom tried it themselves.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan's Ghee Craze Takes Over Q-Commerce: Search 'Saif Ka Ghee' To See What Happens

The unexpected audio feature has amused social media users, particularly those who still remember Saif's hilarious exchange about the brand with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, which kickstarted this entire social media frenzy. The actor had appeared on the show alongside Akshay Kumar to promote their film Haiwaan.

During the episode, host Amitabh Bachchan announced that answering the 10th question correctly would earn the contestants a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee. Saif's reaction was immediate and hilarious. He exclaimed, "Woww, Whatt!!" before adding, "This is it, this is why I came."

Akshay Kumar, who was seated beside him, burst into laughter at the actor's enthusiastic response. The exchange quickly became a talking point on social media, with users making memes about Saif's excitement over the household staple.

The joke gained traction when Saif appeared on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Addressing the viral conversation, the actor jokingly revealed that he had still not received the promised supply. "I just want to clear one thing. I haven't even received the ghee yet," he said, adding that his cheque had also not arrived.

The online campaign eventually caught the attention of Gowardhan Ghee. On October 24, Saif shared a promotional video on his new Instagram account, @saifalikhanpataudi, showing boxes of the brand's ghee stacked behind him. The post carried the caption, "This is the moment we've all been waiting for...a lifetime supply!!!"

The trend also attracted other brands. On October 27, Zomato shared pictures of delivery partners carrying bags with Saif-inspired slogans, including "Extra ghee just to be Saif" and "Drive on the Saif side". The company captioned the post, "Better Saif than sorry."

Now, with Zepto adding an audio reference to the shopping experience, Saif's television reaction has triggered yet another trend online, turning an ordinary grocery purchase into an amusing reminder of one of the internet's favourite celebrity moments in recent times.

ALSO READ: 'I Haven't Even Received The Ghee': The Saif Ali Khan Joke That Became A Brand Deal

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