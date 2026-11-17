The WhatsApp account of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare has allegedly been hacked, with objectionable and obscene videos being circulated through its WhatsApp Status, according to a public notice issued by the Thane Police on Tuesday.

In an appeal to citizens, the police said the account had been accessed without authorisation and warned people against trusting or sharing any videos posted on its Status.



The police have advised citizens not to circulate, download or forward the videos. They have also asked people not to respond to suspicious messages or links received from the account.



The notice further urged citizens not to spread rumours regarding the incident.



(This is a developing story)

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