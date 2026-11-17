With Grand Theft Auto 6 just days away from release, one Singaporean couple has made sure there will be no arguments at home once it arrives. The two have drawn up and signed a formal “contract” giving the husband 10 days to play the game without interruption, and it has gone viral on social media.

The agreement lays out five rules. The first sets aside a gaming period of 10 days starting November 19, during which the husband can play as much GTA 6 as he likes. If the game's release is pushed back, the window automatically shifts to the new launch date and runs for 10 days from there.

The second rule bans any disturbance while he is in the middle of a mission. Questions, distractions and requests that are not urgent will have to wait until the mission is done.

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The third gives him time to recover if a mission goes wrong, whether he fails, gets “wasted” or gets “busted”. During this period, remarks like “it's just a game”, “you can do it later” and “haven't you played enough” are off-limits. “You've got this” is listed as an acceptable alternative.

Under the fourth rule, hugs, kisses, conversations, errands and quick requests for help are all still allowed, but only when it suits him, after he finishes a mission or reaches a good place to pause.

The final clause covers what happens on screen. It states that everything in the game is fictional, including dating an in-game character or visiting a virtual strip club, and that his partner agrees to see it that way too.

The document ends with both partners declaring that they have read and agreed to all five terms, followed by their signatures.

‘We Are A Team'

The post has drawn a flood of comments. While many users found it funny, some told the wife to leave her husband or even cheat on him, and others said she “deserves better”.

The couple say they are not bothered. Speaking about the reactions, they said they are happy in their marriage and are enjoying the attention. Such comments, they said, come from people with their own insecurities. Being married is different, they explained, because they understand each other, they are there for each other and they work as a team.

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