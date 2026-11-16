GTA 6 Could Break Streaming Records: 4 Twitch Stars To Watch At Launch

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is approaching its November 19, 2026 release, and excitement surrounding Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title is reaching new heights.

According to estimates from market research firm Sensor Tower, the game had generated more than $1 billion in pre-order revenue by November 11, with over 10 million copies reportedly pre-ordered across PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

These are third-party estimates and have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

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The game's popularity has also been reflected across streaming platforms. Its August 27 gameplay presentation attracted nearly four million peak concurrent viewers across livestreaming platforms, according to Streams Charts. GTA 6-related videos have also crossed 250 million views, according to the figures shared.

Several popular Twitch creators are now preparing for the game's launch, with plans ranging from extended gaming marathons to group streaming sessions. Here are four streamers to watch when GTA 6 arrives.

Twitch Streamers To Watch During GTA 6's Launch

GTA 6 could become one of the biggest streaming events in gaming history. According to Streams Charts, VALORANT currently holds the record for the highest peak viewership during a game's first week, with 1.74 million concurrent viewers during its April 2020 closed beta.

GTA 6 has already attracted nearly 3.97 million peak viewers during its August gameplay presentation, although this figure includes reaction and co-streaming audiences and is not directly comparable to a game's first-week launch record.

With several popular creators preparing for November 19, the game's launch could draw considerable attention across Twitch and other streaming platforms.

1. Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is among the biggest names preparing for GTA 6's launch. The popular streamer recently completed a marathon featuring five mainline Grand Theft Auto games, playing them back-to-back over approximately 130 hours.

The marathon began on November 5 and concluded on November 11, covering GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas, GTA IV and GTA V.

Kai has also confirmed that he will return when GTA 6 launches on November 19. Speaking during his stream, he said, "Chat, I love y'all, man. I will see y'all at 12 am when it comes out on November 19th, 'cuz holy ****** ******. I'm so scared… Please stay off Twitter, TikTok, all of that ****. It's gonna get bad, bro."

His marathon ahead of the launch has already attracted considerable attention, and his GTA 6 stream is expected to be among the most-watched creator broadcasts.

2. xQc

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is another popular streamer to watch during GTA 6's launch. He has extensive experience with GTA roleplay and is also a part-owner of NoPixel, a popular GTA roleplay server.

Known for his GTA V roleplay streams, the Canadian creator is expected to participate in a launch-week challenge to complete GTA 6's story mode ahead of other streamers.

He is set to compete alongside popular creators such as Ramee, Kaysan and LordKebun, making the challenge one of the events to watch during the game's opening week.

3. Lacy

Nick "Lacy" is planning an extensive GTA 6 launch marathon alongside Clix and fellow CORE members Marlon, JasonTheWeen and Stable Ronaldo.

The group is reportedly planning to rent a mansion in Miami, where they intend to combine extended gaming sessions with real-life activities inspired by the game's setting.

Lacy has also discussed GTA 6's monetisation and streaming opportunities with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy.

During the conversation, he noted that, "One thing that will be good for your house to know: One of the challenges folks had with GTA was the ad monetization… So the good news is that problem is solved."

The planned group stream could bring together several popular creators for an extended gaming session when the title launches.

4. Stable Ronaldo

Rani "Stable Ronaldo" is another creator expected to feature in the GTA 6 launch streaming lineup. He has an average viewership of around 38,000 on Twitch, according to the figures shared.

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He was also nominated for Streamer of the Year at the 2026 Streamer Awards, although IShowSpeed won the award.

Stable Ronaldo has confirmed that he will join Lacy and the other creators in Miami for the GTA 6 launch. The group is reportedly planning to prioritise gaming sessions over real-life (IRL) content during the event.

With several prominent creators preparing for the launch, GTA 6 could attract a massive audience across livestreaming platforms when it arrives on November 19.

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