Rockstar's GTA 6 Physical Edition Reportedly Leaked; Here's What We Know

An alleged image of the physical cover of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has surfaced online, adding to the excitement around the game's much-awaited November 19, 2026 release. The photograph reportedly shows the game's packaging featuring its two protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

According to TelecomTalk, the image was shared on social media by an account identified as v/IseeIceTea. However, Rockstar Games has not confirmed whether the photograph is genuine.

Developed by Rockstar Games and published by Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game has been among the most anticipated releases in the gaming industry, with fans waiting for its arrival for several years.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

What to Expect From GTA 6?

The upcoming instalment is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, with Vice City, based on Miami, serving as one of its major locations. The storyline revolves around two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, a criminal couple caught in a wider conspiracy.

Featuring a massive, highly detailed open world, the game promises players deep immersion and expanded gameplay elements.

Reports suggest that GTA 6 could require approximately 212GB of storage, although the final requirement may vary depending on the platform. Pre-loading has also reportedly been scheduled to begin around November 12, ahead of the official launch.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the initial CD edition may contain a digital download code instead of a traditional game disc, making it important for buyers to check the edition details before purchasing.

GTA 6 Price in India

According to circulating early leaked retail prices, the Standard Edition has been listed at approximately Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition is reportedly priced at Rs 7,499. These prices should be treated as unconfirmed until officially announced by the publisher or authorised retailers.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor's Stunt Double Shares BTS Pics From Set, Says 'Feeling Privileged'

With the November 19 release approaching, the alleged packaging leak has added to the growing anticipation surrounding Rockstar Games' next major open-world title.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.