Genoa vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

Genoa will host AC Milan in a Serie A 2026-27 Matchday 11 fixture on Sunday, November 8. The match will be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy.

AC Milan head into the fixture after a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. However, Ruben Amorim's side will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League in midweek.

Milan are currently fifth in the Serie A standings with 21 points from 10 matches.

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Genoa, meanwhile, are 11th with 13 points. Daniele De Rossi's side have won four of their last five league matches and will be aiming to continue their recent run of form at home.

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The hosts also have a chance to extend their winning streak to four consecutive Serie A matches. However, they will face a Milan side that have won six of their 10 league fixtures this season.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

The Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan will kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST on Sunday, November 8, in India.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Match Referee

Davide Massa will be the referee for the match Genoa vs AC Milan match.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Probable Starting XI

Genoa: Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ehizibue, Frendrup, Traore, Ellertsson; Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajic.

AC Milan: Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara; Musah, Modric; Moreira, Rabiot, Pulisic; Ramos.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Genoa vs AC Milan Serie A match will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports Network in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Genoa vs AC Milan Serie A match will be available for live streaming on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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