Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Crystal Palace will host Liverpool in a Premier League 2026-27 fixture on Sunday, November 8. The match will be played at Selhurst Park in London.

Both teams will be looking to return to winning ways after disappointing results in their recent outings.

Crystal Palace suffered a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their previous Premier League match, while Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal before going down 3-2 to Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

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Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 15 points from nine matches, while Crystal Palace are 18th with seven points. The Reds will be keen to close the gap on the teams above them, while Palace will be looking to move away from the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST on Sunday, November 8.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Venue

The match will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Match Referee

Tony Harrington will be the referee for the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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