NTA Opens Army Cadet College January 2027 Registration: Check Exam Date, Key Details and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the Common Entrance Examination for admission to the Army Cadet College for the January 2027 session. Eligible candidates need to submit their applications through the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/accee by November 30. As of November 8 2026 (4:10 pm) the website was throwing an error.

Applicants have been advised to check the prescribed eligibility conditions before filling out the form. The regular registration window will remain open until the end of November, while candidates who miss the deadline will get another opportunity to apply by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

The application fee has been set at Rs 1,150 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC and OBC-NCL categories. SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 950. The fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, UPI or net banking.

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To apply, candidates need to visit the official examination portal and open the link for the Common Entrance Examination for ACC January 2027. New applicants must first complete the registration process and generate their login credentials. They can then sign in, enter the required personal and academic details, upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee before submitting the form.

Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the completed application form after submission for future reference.

The ACC entrance examination is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2027, in Computer-Based Test mode. The three-hour examination will begin at 10:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm.

NTA is expected to release the admit cards on the official portal a few days before the examination. Candidates should keep checking the website regularly for updates related to the hall ticket, examination centre and other instructions.

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Those planning to appear for the entrance test should complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute payment or technical issues.

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