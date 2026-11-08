Sunderland vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Sunderland will host Chelsea in a Premier League 2026-27 Matchweek 10 fixture on Sunday, November 8. The match will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

Chelsea head into the contest after recording a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in their previous Premier League match. Xabi Alonso's side will be looking to build on that result and secure consecutive league wins.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 16 points from nine matches.

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Sunderland, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table with five points. Regis Le Bris' side have managed just one league win this season and have lost five of their last six Premier League matches.

The Black Cats will also be looking to improve their home form, having gone without a goal in their last three league matches at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

The Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea will kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST on Sunday, November 8.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: Match Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for the match Sunderland-Chelsea contest.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: Probable Starting XI

Sunderland: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Luke O'Nien, Arthur Méthalie, Reinildo Mandava; Lindon Sadiki, Granit Xhaka; Chris Rigg, Enzo Le Fée, Nilson Angulo; Brian Brobbey.

Chelsea: Mike Penders; Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill; Pedro Neto, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Marc Cucurella; Estêvão, Cole Palmer; Morgan Rogers.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select network in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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