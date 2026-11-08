Rare Diwali Dip: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower In Muhurat Trading For First Time In Nine Years

Indian benchmark indices ended the special Muhurat trading session in the red, ending a nine-year winning streak as early gains faded towards the close. The Sensex slipped 28.62 points, or 0.04%, to 80,999.40, while the Nifty declined 43.95 points, or 0.18%, to 24,986.40.

The negative close came despite a positive start to the special trading session, which marked the beginning of Samvat 2083, the Hindu accounting year.

Prior to 2026 session, October 19, 2017 marked the last the weaker sessions, with the Nifty falling 0.63% and the Sensex declining 0.59%.

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The markets also witnessed losses in 2007, 2012 and 2016. In 2009, the Nifty ended marginally lower by 0.01%, while the Sensex managed a modest gain of 0.02%.

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The latest decline comes even as markets have generally favoured the festive trading window, even though the gains have varied considerably from year to year. Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session organised by Indian stock exchanges during Diwali. The word Muhurat refers to an auspicious time believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. The session follows the same market mechanisms as regular trading, with share prices influenced by investor sentiment, global cues, company-specific developments and broader economic conditions.

In the last session, held on October 21, 2025, saw the Nifty 50 rise 0.10%, while the Sensex gained 0.07%.

More recently, the indices have delivered a consistent run of positive closes. Both benchmarks ended higher in each of the sessions between 2018 and 2025.

The strongest gain during this recent stretch came in 2022, when both the Nifty and Sensex advanced 0.87%.

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