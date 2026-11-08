Disco Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Film Sees Lacklustre Weekend

Malayalam action-crime thriller Disco witnessed a drop in box office earnings on Saturday, Day 2. Starring Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Sreenath Bhasi, Dev Mohan and Lukman Avaran, the film had a lacklustre opening on Friday.

Here's a look at the film's Day 2 box office performance.

Day 2 Collection

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Disco collected Rs 24 lakh in India net earnings on Day 2 across 850 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection stood at Rs 84 lakh, while its India gross collection reached Rs 98 lakh.

The film witnessed an 80% decline in collections compared with its opening-day earnings of Rs 60 lakh.

Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 9.85% on Day 2. The Malayalam 2D version registered 6.83% occupancy during morning shows, which increased to 9.17% during afternoon shows before settling at 7.58% during evening shows. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 11.75%.

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Day-Wise Collection

Disco opened at the box office with Rs 60 lakh on Day 1. However, collections dropped to Rs 24 lakh on Day 2, taking its total India net earnings to Rs 84 lakh.

About The Film

Directed by Ullas Chemban, Disco is a Malayalam action-crime thriller starring Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan and Sreenath Bhasi. The supporting cast includes Dev Mohan, Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Femina George, Meera Vasudevan and Gayathri Suresh.

Written by Chemban Vinod Jose, the film was also produced under his banner, Chembosky Motion Pictures.

The story revolves around Disco Ousu and his misfit crew, who join forces with a rival gang to pull off a major heist. However, when their plan goes awry, they find themselves caught in a deadly conflict involving revenge, betrayal and survival.

Disco was released in theatres on November 6. The film has received a CBFC A certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes.

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