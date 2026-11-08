PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Security Forces In Bastar, Says India Is Now Naxal-Free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with security personnel at the CoBRA Operations Base in Karanpur, Bastar, Chhattisgarh, declaring that the country has reached a historic milestone with every district now free from Naxalism.

Addressing personnel from the CRPF, CoBRA, BSF, ITBP and other security forces, Modi said this year's Diwali was particularly special as it marked India's first festival of lights after the end of decades-long Maoist violence.

"I have come here to express gratitude for your sacrifice, dedication and spirit of service," the Prime Minister said, adding that the security forces had made it possible for millions of Indians to celebrate the festival without fear.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'To My Family Members': PM Modi's Heartfelt Diwali Greeting To The Nation

Modi also highlighted a significant milestone in the country's internal security record, saying that not a single CRPF jawan had lost their life while on duty over the past year. He described it as the first such achievement in 47 years, crediting the government's policies, determination and the courage of security personnel.

Recalling the scale of Left-Wing Extremism in earlier years, the Prime Minister said Naxal violence had once affected more than 230 districts across nearly 20 states. He referred to the attacks in Chhattisgarh, including the 2010 Dantewada attacks, in which 76 CRPF personnel and 44 civilians were killed in separate incidents.

Modi said the government had combined security operations with development initiatives to tackle the roots of extremism. He credited measures to disrupt funding networks, restrict weapons supplies and provide operational freedom to security forces for weakening Maoist organisations.

The Prime Minister also said development work in affected regions had helped win the confidence of local communities, including people who had suffered from Naxal violence.

Citing infrastructure initiatives, Modi said more than 15,000 km of roads and 9,500 mobile towers had been established in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas. The government had also set up schools, industrial training institutes and skill development centres to improve access to education and employment.

Linking the security gains with India's broader development agenda, Modi referred to a recent World Bank report, claiming that around 50 crore Indians had moved out of extreme poverty over the past 12 years.

He attributed the progress to welfare initiatives such as Jan Dhan accounts, PM Awas Yojana, Mudra loans, Ayushman Bharat and free foodgrain distribution.

ALSO READ: 'Where Naxalism Once Held...': PM Modi Heads To Bastar To Celebrate Diwali With Forces

The Prime Minister also pointed to the Bastar Olympics as an example of the region's changing landscape, saying children who once faced the shadow of violence were now participating in sporting activities.

Modi said the elimination of Naxalism should be viewed as a starting point for further progress rather than the final destination. He urged security personnel and citizens to work towards building a drug-free, self-reliant and developed India.

He said that the sacrifices of security forces would remain a foundation for the country's vision of Viksit Bharat.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.