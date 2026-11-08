'To My Family Members’: PM Modi’s Heartfelt Diwali Greeting To The Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed warm Diwali wishes to citizens across India and the overseas diaspora, reflecting on the festival's timeless values of unity, harmony, and good defeating evil.

Modi greeted people on Diwali morning through a post on social media platform X, writing, "Diwali wishes to everyone!"

President Droupadi Murmu, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended their warm greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

President Murmu, extending her greetings on the eve of the festival, said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad." She highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, recalling how Bhagwan Shri Ram was welcomed with rows of illuminated lamps. She said Diwali symbolises the victory of virtues over negative tendencies and marks the beginning of happiness and prosperity.

The President also prayed for good health, happiness and prosperity for every citizen, urging people to preserve the environment, promote harmony and contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat.

Omar Abdullah extended warm wishes to people in Jammu and Kashmir and Diwali celebrants across the country and abroad. Describing Diwali as a symbol of the victory of truth and righteousness, he said the festival conveys an enduring message of hope, compassion, unity and mutual respect.

"May the festival of Diwali illuminate every home with happiness and usher in peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath congratulated people on the 10th Deepotsav in Ayodhya and urged them to light diyas in their homes and courtyards alongside the illumination at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Calling Deepotsav a celebration of faith, cultural pride and Sanatan consciousness, he said the festival represents the eternal victory of light over darkness, truth and righteousness.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.