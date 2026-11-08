Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: Check Shubh Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Cities

Devotees preparing for Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2026 can check the city-wise muhurat to plan their prayers. The evening timings vary across cities, with the puja window beginning at 5:20 pm in Kolkata and 6:27 pm in Mumbai, according to the supplied schedule.
New Delhi's Lakshmi Puja muhurat runs from 5:54 pm to 7:50 pm, while Bengaluru's window extends from 6:17 pm to 8:20 pm. In Chennai, devotees can perform the puja between 6:07 pm and 8:09 pm, according to Drikpanchang.
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Diwali 2026: City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Timings
- 06:27 pm to 08:27 pm - Mumbai
- 06:24 pm to 08:24 pm - Pune
- 05:54 pm to 07:50 pm - New Delhi
- 06:07 pm to 08:09 pm - Chennai
- 06:03 pm to 07:59 pm - Jaipur
- 06:07 pm to 08:08 pm - Hyderabad
- 05:55 pm to 07:51 pm - Gurgaon
- 05:52 pm to 07:46 pm - Chandigarh
- 05:20 pm to 07:18 pm - Kolkata
- 06:17 pm to 08:20 pm - Bengaluru
- 06:22 pm to 08:20 pm - Ahmedabad
- 05:54 pm to 07:49 pm - Noida
Pradosh Kaal Muhurat
Pradosh Kaal is the evening period that begins after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. Its exact timings vary by city because sunset occurs at different times.
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For Diwali, this period is considered auspicious for Lakshmi Puja, particularly when it overlaps with Sthir Lagna, a fixed ascendant in Hindu astrology. The recommended Lakshmi Puja muhurat can therefore be shorter than the full Pradosh Kaal, according to Drikpanchang.
- Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 11:27 AM to 12:22 pm
- Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:47 pm to 03:12 pm
- Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:02 pm to 10:47 pm
- Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:57 AM to 03:32 AM, Nov 09
- Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 05:07 AM to 06:43 AM, Nov 09
Lakshmi Mantra And Meaning
During the puja, devotees can meditate upon Goddess Lakshmi and chant according to their capacity:
Om Hrim Shrim Lakshmyai Namah।
The mantra offers repeated salutations to Goddess Lakshmi. “Om” represents the Supreme Being, “Hrim” signifies Maya and divine power, while “Shrim” represents Lakshmi and prosperity.
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