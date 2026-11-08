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Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: Check Shubh Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Cities

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Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: Check Shubh Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Cities
City Wise Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timings For Diwali 2026
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Devotees preparing for Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2026 can check the city-wise muhurat to plan their prayers. The evening timings vary across cities, with the puja window beginning at 5:20 pm in Kolkata and 6:27 pm in Mumbai, according to the supplied schedule.

New Delhi's Lakshmi Puja muhurat runs from 5:54 pm to 7:50 pm, while Bengaluru's window extends from 6:17 pm to 8:20 pm. In Chennai, devotees can perform the puja between 6:07 pm and 8:09 pm, according to Drikpanchang.

Diwali 2026: City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Timings

  • 06:27 pm to 08:27 pm - Mumbai
  • 06:24 pm to 08:24 pm - Pune
  • 05:54 pm to 07:50 pm - New Delhi
  • 06:07 pm to 08:09 pm - Chennai
  • 06:03 pm to 07:59 pm - Jaipur
  • 06:07 pm to 08:08 pm - Hyderabad
  • 05:55 pm to 07:51 pm - Gurgaon
  • 05:52 pm to 07:46 pm - Chandigarh
  • 05:20 pm to 07:18 pm - Kolkata
  • 06:17 pm to 08:20 pm - Bengaluru
  • 06:22 pm to 08:20 pm - Ahmedabad
  • 05:54 pm to 07:49 pm - Noida

Pradosh Kaal Muhurat

Pradosh Kaal is the evening period that begins after sunset and lasts approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. Its exact timings vary by city because sunset occurs at different times.

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For Diwali, this period is considered auspicious for Lakshmi Puja, particularly when it overlaps with Sthir Lagna, a fixed ascendant in Hindu astrology. The recommended Lakshmi Puja muhurat can therefore be shorter than the full Pradosh Kaal, according to Drikpanchang.

  • Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 11:27 AM to 12:22 pm
  • Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:47 pm to 03:12 pm
  • Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:02 pm to 10:47 pm
  • Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:57 AM to 03:32 AM, Nov 09
  • Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 05:07 AM to 06:43 AM, Nov 09

Lakshmi Mantra And Meaning

During the puja, devotees can meditate upon Goddess Lakshmi and chant according to their capacity:

Om Hrim Shrim Lakshmyai Namah।

The mantra offers repeated salutations to Goddess Lakshmi. “Om” represents the Supreme Being, “Hrim” signifies Maya and divine power, while “Shrim” represents Lakshmi and prosperity.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2026 Puja Vidhi: Step-By-Step Lakshmi And Ganesh Puja At Home

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