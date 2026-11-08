Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Records 73.7% Jump

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has picked up pace at the box office after a slow start to its third week. Despite the arrival of major releases like Ramayana this Friday, the spy comedy saw its collections climb by 73.7% on Day 16.

Latest Box Office Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 33 lakh net in India on Day 16, up from Rs 19 lakh on Friday. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 46.92 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 55.82 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 12.10 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 67.92 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Total Audience Turnout

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 36% on Day 16. It has registered a total of 72,175 shows across India in its 16-day theatrical run.

Day-Wise Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1. Its collections rose to Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 19.55 crore.

The film collected Rs 3.20 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5. Its earnings dropped to Rs 2.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 30.90 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 2.85 crore on Day 8, Rs 4 crore on Day 9 and Rs 4.35 crore on Day 10. Collections then fell to Rs 1.35 crore on Day 11, before rising to Rs 1.60 crore on Day 12. The film collected Rs 1.20 crore on Day 13, followed by Rs 15 lakh on Day 14 and Rs 19 lakh on Day 15.

On Day 16, it saw a notable recovery, earning Rs 33 lakh net in India.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch The Film Online

About The Film

Udta Teer is a Hindi spy comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik. Set in a world of secrets and espionage, the film follows a spy whose unexpected actions turn a high-stakes mission into a series of comic situations.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Gulshan Grover, Prammod Sanghi and Salim Siddiqui.

The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Harshvir Oberai and Sunil Patel have handled the cinematography. Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor.

Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026 and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 17 minutes.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor Film Sees 45.3% Growth, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.