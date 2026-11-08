India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match

India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in a Group A match of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday, November 8.

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with both teams looking to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Led by Lakshya Raichandani, India began their campaign with a 10-wicket win over Nepal.

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Aaryavir Sehwag scored an unbeaten 70, while captain Raichandani remained not out on 53. Ishan Sood was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

Pakistan, meanwhile, began their title defence with a nine-wicket win over the UAE. Usman Khan starred with an unbeaten 139 as Pakistan chased down the target of 225 with nine wickets in hand.

Pakistan are the defending champions, having beaten India by 191 runs in the final of the previous edition. However, India got the better of Pakistan by 58 runs when the two sides met in the ICC U19 World Cup earlier this year.

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Date & Time

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match will be played from 10:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Venue

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Live Telecast

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Live Streaming

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

India U19 Squad

Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (VC), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), Rajat Baghel (WK), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood.

Pakistan U19 Squad

Farhan Yousuf (C), Abdul Qadir (WK), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.

U19 Asia Cup 2026 Format

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The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia make up Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12. The final will take place on November 14.

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