Vinod Kambli's Lost Cricketing Glory: Khalid Ansari On His Talent, Sachin Tendulkar And BCCI Support

Journalist and author Khalid Ansari spoke about Vinod Kambli's cricketing career, from the immense promise he showed in his early years to how his journey eventually unfolded, in an interview with veteran journalist Vickey Lalwani on The Vickey Lalwani Show on YouTube. He also recalled how Kambli was once rated as highly as, if not higher than, Sachin Tendulkar by those who watched him play.

Recalling Kambli's early years, Ansari said some coaches and people in the know rated him ahead of Sachin Tendulkar when they were playing for the same club in the Sharda [Shardashram] area.

“He was such a great talent, one time some people actually, people in the know and coaches, thought that he was better than Sachin Tendulkar at that age when they were playing for the same club in the Sharda [Shardashram] area...”

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“So there was no question about his talent, and therefore I think it's a tragedy that India has lost the talent of such a... such a brilliant cricketer.”

Vinod Kambli's Financial Struggles And BCCI Support

During the interview, Lalwani raised Kambli's reported financial difficulties and his condition in recent years. He also questioned whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should provide greater support to the former India batter.

“I think even Vinod Kambli today is having financial stress. I mean look at his condition, he's been up and about at certain events and all, and he's pretty disoriented at the moment at times. And of course, I mean he got carried away and all those parties and alcohol as they say, but don't you think BCCI should help this man also more?”

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Ansari said he could not personally confirm the stories surrounding Kambli's conduct and recalled that he had never seen him misbehave during his playing days.

“There are two aspects to your question. One is, during his playing days, I knew Vinod of course, but I didn't know him well, and I've never seen him misbehave at a party. There are all kinds of stories about him and some of his habits, but to be honest, hand on my heart, I haven't seen him misbehave anywhere or getting drunk or anything like that.”

Khalid Ansari On BCCI's Role

Asked whether the BCCI had done enough to support Kambli, Ansari said he was unaware of the former cricketer's current financial situation or the extent of assistance he may have received from the board. However, he pointed out that the BCCI had supported several former cricketers in the past and saw no reason to believe Kambli had been treated unfairly.

“Whether he is in need, I'm afraid I don't know, I hope not. But I hear that yes... whether the board has helped him enough or not, again I don't know. But I do know that the board has helped many cricketers, and I have no reason to believe that the board has been unfair or unkind to him...”

Referring to the BCCI's track record of helping former players, Ansari said he would not be surprised if the board had extended similar support to Kambli.

“But going back, track record in the past, I won't be surprised... If this is true, then I'm very sorry for him.”

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