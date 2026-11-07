Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch The Film Online

After making a remarkable run at the box office, Hanuman Ansh is now set to make its digital debut. The film, which features Shobhinaw Satyaa, is based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba.

The film will begin streaming on SonyLIV from November 27.

Confirming the news on Instagram, the streaming platform said, “A divine force. An extraordinary story. A film loved by the nation, now coming home.”

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The OTT release comes after the film enjoyed an extended theatrical run of more than three months. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned around Rs 452.86 crore worldwide, against a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore.

Earlier in an interview with Curry Tales, Anupriya Nagar, one of the producers of the film, spoke about her decision to co-finance the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial. She also recalled how her father panicked when she told him about her plans.

Speaking about her father's initial reaction, Anupriya recalled, “When I told my parents about it, my father thought, ‘Meri beti bhatak gayi hai‘ (My daughter has gotten lost),”

Explaining his concerns, she said, “The girl has studied in the UK, she has an economics degree, and has a valid job in Zurich. That'd be the path to go. Now, she's leaving behind all that and investing her life savings into the film. He was a little worried because there are no connections in the film industry.”

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

The film follows Lakshminarayan, played by Shobhinaw Satyaa, who loses his mother at a young age and begins searching for answers about God, life and death. His quest takes him on a spiritual journey across North India and eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, the revered spiritual leader also known as Maharaj Ji.

The film explores themes of faith, devotion and spirituality.

Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel are also part of the film. It was released in theatres on August 7.

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