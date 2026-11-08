Maharashtra HSC 2027 Timetable Released: Check Physics, Chemistry, Maths Dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) timetable for 2027, giving class 12 students enough time for revision for the upcoming board examinations. Theory papers will begin on February 8, 2027 and will continue until March 11.

Those preparing for Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2027), should note that Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology are important for the entrance examination. With the board exam dates now available, aspirants can plan their preparation to balance HSC papers with the multiple-choice format of MHT CET.

According to the timetable, the HSC Physics paper will be held on February 12, followed by Chemistry on February 16. Mathematics and Statistics is scheduled for February 20, while Biology will be held on February 23.

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Before theory examinations begin, practical and oral tests, internal assessments and other related examinations will be held from January 20 and February 6, 2027.

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The timetable allows MHT CET aspirants to structure their preparations in a comprehensive manner. In the weeks leading up to the board exams, students can focus on completing the syllabus, strengthening core concepts, practice descriptive answers and solve objective questions regularly.

As MHT CET 2027 will focus on speed, accuracy and conceptual understanding through multiple-choice questions, students may benefit from keeping entrance exam practice active, while preparing for board exams. Numerical problems, chapter-wise MCQs and short mock tests can be included in the daily schedule.

Once the Maharashtra HSC examinations conclude on March 11, students can shift their attention towards entrance-focused preparation. Full-length mock tests, previous-year papers and timed practice sessions can be undertaken to ensure better marks are achieved during the entrance exam.

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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has not yet announced the MHT CET 2027 examination dates or the registration schedule. The detailed notification is expected soon, and candidates should continue checking the official CET Cell portal for further updates.

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