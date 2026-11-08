Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 37: Ajay Devgn Starrer Continues Its Steady Run

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its steady run at the box office on Saturday, Day 37, despite entering its sixth week in theatres. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has crossed Rs 450 crore in India's gross box office collections.

The film has also surpassed Rs 400 crore in worldwide gross collections, becoming Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film globally.

Day 37 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 9 lakh net in India on Day 37, across 64 shows. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 379.39 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 454.32 crore.

The film's cumulative worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 407 crore, making it the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career at the global box office.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion recorded an overall occupancy of 34% on Day 37.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know About Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller

Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 176.50 crore net during its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday.

Weekday collections stood at Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 245.50 crore. The film added Rs 14.50 crore on its second Friday, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 260 crore.

The second week brought in Rs 87.50 crore, helped by Rs 26.50 crore on Saturday, Day 9, and Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday, Day 10. The third week was Rs 28.85 crore.

Daily numbers have stayed between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore in the fourth week. The fourth week collection was at Rs 11.15 crore. The film collected Rs 6.25 crore in Week 5.

All About The Film

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been central to the first two films. In the latest instalment, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover the secrets he has managed to keep hidden.

The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Success: Impressed Mohanlal Applauds Ajay Devgn's Thriller For 'Befitting End'; Film Crosses Rs 480 crore Mark

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.