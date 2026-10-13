Drishyam 3 Success: Impressed Mohanlal Applauds Ajay Devgn's Thriller For 'Befitting End'; Film Crosses Rs 480 crore Mark

The success of Drishyam: The Conclusion has drawn praise from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who recently watched the Hindi thriller starring Ajay Devgn. The actor, who played Georgekutty in the original Malayalam franchise, congratulated the team on the film's performance and the way it brings the story to an end.

In a video shared by Star Studio 18, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”

His appreciation comes as the film continues to perform well at the box office, amid discussions comparing the Hindi and Malayalam versions of the popular franchise.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Success

Released in theatres on October 2, Drishyam: The Conclusion has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 and is nearing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

The film collected Rs 6.25 crore net in India on Day 11, October 12, across 13,605 shows. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 315.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 378.24 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk

The film earned another Rs 2.50 crore gross overseas on Day 11, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 111.50 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 489.74 crore, putting it close to the Rs 500 crore milestone.

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Why Hindi Drishyam 3 Is Different?

The franchise began with Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller Drishyam, starring Mohanlal as Georgekutty, in 2013. The story was remade in Hindi in 2015, with Ajay Devgn playing Vijay Salgaonkar. The Hindi sequel, Drishyam 2, arrived in 2022.

Unlike the first two Hindi films, Drishyam: The Conclusion follows an original story rather than adapting the Malayalam third instalment, which was released in May 2026.

Speaking at FICCI Frames, Devgn revealed that director Abhishek Pathak and the writers spent nearly two years developing the new script. He praised their efforts and explained that the story's development helped the team decide to make this the final chapter of the Hindi franchise.

While the Malayalam version leaves room for another instalment, the Hindi makers have presented Drishyam: The Conclusion as the end of their series.

Cast And Crew

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Kamlesh Sawant and Mrunal Jadhav. Pathak co-wrote the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Panorama Studios and presented by Star Studio 18.

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